The fans of Bold and the Beautiful aren’t even a bit surprised that Quinn is begging and pushing and trying to force her son to marry Flo right now. Indeed, if she could get him to marry her yesterday or last week, she would. But that’s not possible, so she urges him to do it right now, right now, right now. She has her own reasons for it and we know that it is not just because she wants her son to find eternal happiness or love with this woman who was his child’s treasure. She wants him to marry her quickly because it means Shauna is more rooted in the family and things work that way for her. She has a plan and he would not be happy to find out that his mother used him partially to advance her own agenda.

We now also know that Sally will look for a connection with Katie. She is dealing with some serious health issues right now and things are not good for her. However, she learns to let go of things that she can no longer control, in favor of things that she can control. For example, she is very happy to have a situation where she can allow people to focus on things like their health and support, and Katie allows them to do so. Katie might not have pushed Sally to win in the Wyatt division, but she’ll be assisting her with her health battles all day. Maybe she feels confronted with her health problems, or maybe a little bit guilty for her role in ending things with her and Wyatt while she is sick.

Vinny may be a good friend of Thomas’s, but he’s not ready to sit back and allow his friend to screw up so many people’s lives further. He knows that Thomas has some problems, and he was even familiar with those in the past – he was even willing to participate in his friend’s plans, but we’ll see how he calls Thomas, what he does to Zoe and Hope. Zoe has fallen in love with this guy and she knows she has to go along with his fake plans so he can really get to know Hope, a woman who has just lost the love of her life in a terrible breakup, and Vinny, a little unhappy about it. But Thomas will undoubtedly find a way to see this as a logical plan for Vinny and to regain his trust.

Katie will reveal Bill Sally’s secret, and that might not be the most brilliant decision. There’s a lot going on in her life right now and she trusts Bill. His own son has just ended his engagement to Sally for Flo, and now Bill knows Sally is not doing well and needs support, and he could just share it with his son and break the trust Katie has in him , We hope he doesn’t, but we know that sometimes even the best of intentions may not work as well if they are not thought through and treated in a healthy way.

