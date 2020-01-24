Brave and the beautiful spoilers: Katie offers Wyatt advice

advertisement

Brave and beautiful fans love Sally’s determination, but we have to wonder if it’s time for her to give up. Listen to us before you feel like you’re on another side. We want her with Wyatt. We don’t want to see him with Flo. We don’t like Flo. Flo is a liar and a person who knew the truth and had a relationship with a man based on a lie and knowledge that would tragically and harrowingly affect his entire family if they found out about it. She could have done the right thing and been the good person and come in. Instead, she let things get to her head when someone else found out and things were taken out of that moment, and she was just caught. It is not the same thing. But we don’t know if we want Sally to fight so hard for a man in love with another woman.

There should be no woman in his life other than the one he loves that Sally should be with. But that’s not the case at the moment and she has to move on and find someone who loves her and only her and who is not in love with someone at the same time. It is not true love. But she is sad and she is not herself and she will finally put herself first. Quinn also has some problems, but she told her husband that she won’t back away, change her mind, or let go of it. There’s no way in the world that Brooke wins and gets what she wants when Quinn has so much power to help her friend and do whatever she thinks is necessary.

What happens to brave and beautiful?

It’s a no from us. A big, fatter, absolutely not in any way.

What’s next on Bold and the Beautiful?

Katie is a woman who has a long history with Wyatt. They loved each other not too long ago and separated in a very sweet way. They knew that if they were concerned with their romance, things would not work for them, and that is one thing that they have to do for them. You are friendly and she will be there for him when he comes to her and do not know what to do now that he is in love with two women at the same time. There is Flo, who is a liar but was very important to him as a teenager. Then there is Sally, who has done him good for a very long time. We don’t know what he’s doing here, but Katie will give him some advice. We just hope it’s good advice.

Then there is a situation where both Brooke and Quinn will collapse. Both claim the family they were married to, and we cannot find out why. For one thing, we don’t think Brooke has a good leg for her and her husband being about to end their marriage, and she won’t be a forester anymore. She has no Forrester children. She has no Forrester grandchildren. It is not part of the family. At the very least, Quinn is not facing divorce and family loss. It’s something we don’t even get if we’re so honest.

Stay tuned for more The Bold and the Beautiful and check TVOvermind daily for the latest spoilers, news and updates from The Bold and the Beautiful.

