Brave and the beautiful spoilers: Eric's News makes Quinn angry

Brave and beautiful fans are not happy that Wyatt still loves Flo. We hate that more than anything. For one thing, it speaks so quietly of a man who is so much better than that. Wyatt is not the type of man who has feelings for a woman who lies, steals, cheats, and continues to watch life break and things happen, like they did. She is also indirectly responsible for Emma’s death because her lies went on and allowed someone to kill her because she knew the secret. She is a monster and a howling girl with whom we cannot get on board. However, what we like is that Sally basically told him to get over it and keep going because she’s a monster. And we saw her go straight to Flo and we told her to get lost.

Hope and Liam are no longer a thing, and Thomas is very happy when Hope shows up at his door looking for comfort in the situation that has arisen. He has all the comfort she needs and she is someone who doesn’t make much sense to us to keep it going. She knows how he feels and what he wants from her, and we don’t think that’s wise or wise of her. But it makes little sense. What ever. It will allow him to comfort her, to be there for her, and to trigger another chain of events that we all know will be a mess in every way. It won’t be good for anyone, and that’s just a situation we can’t deal with. But now we can see how things are going as well as possible.

We’re on the team, please bring the crazy Quinn out to play and make things interesting again. It’s been too long.

Eric has to put himself in the middle of something he can’t really put himself in, but he has to tell Quinn where Shauna lives. This will not be good news for the girlfriend, and this means that she will be angrier, angrier, and more accused of what’s going on in Brookes life. She’s never been as big as a Brooke fan and that’s very generous in terms of what she really feels, and this only adds fuel to her fire. We can’t deal with what could otherwise happen, but this is one of the days when we just don’t know if there’s much more to it. She won’t be happy and she’ll do anything to correct what she thinks is a big situation.

Then there’s something going on with Thomas when he interferes with his sister. She plans to tell Liam the truth about what happened and how everything went, but he will come to Steffy first and he will make sure that she knows what will happen to her if she opens her mouth and tells him something just said to her. We cannot help feeling that there is much more that we want to see, but there is so much that we cannot fall to the ground and end up making bad decisions for everyone. However, we can see how things change.

