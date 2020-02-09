Bold and the Beautiful fans know that there will be a lot of love and romance in 2020, and we want a lot of things to unfold this year. We are realistic and we know that not every single romance on the show will work for everyone on the show. We know that there will be those who cannot make it work. We know there will be those who can’t make it, but we also know that there are some couples that we want to see together more than anything. We hope that the romance of the coming year will bring us some reconciliation. The sooner the better, to be honest.

Liam and Steffy

We like Steffy, powerful and unique, but we also love the family dynamics that she and Liam have. What we want to see is that they do this job because they want to. We want Liam to realize that while he always looks after Hope as the friend and mother of his youngest daughter, she is nothing more than a close friend and someone with whom he has never really felt a true, passionate love. We want him to notice that Steffy was there for him all the time and that he was never really happy in his marriage to Hope because she just wasn’t there for him. She is not the woman he loves all the time. He loves her, but he would never have chosen her if Steffy hadn’t told him that she was done and he didn’t even have a chance to be with her. We want to see that. And then we want them to get the best out of each other, make it work, have another baby, and be happy forever. We want this for them because we believe that it is possible.

Wyatt and Sally

Let’s be honest They are our favorite couple on the show in all time history. You have so much chemistry. They were so cold and relaxed. They had no problem in their lives until his mother encouraged him to rethink the situation with Flo, who is not our favorite, and now he is torn and confused, and we have to say that we believe his mother does him. She manipulates him and makes him think about things he doesn’t need to think about. She is a woman who has many problems in her own life and we understand that. She is a mess and she has some big problems and we can hardly wait for her to take this situation and ruin it for herself and not for him. Maybe she’ll let her own problems keep him and Sally from doing it. They were so good together. He and Flo? Not so well together. They just don’t go well together. In their situation, nobody feels as good as he and Sally together and we all know that this is true.

Shauna and Ridge

They are a couple that was never really officially a couple, but they were still a couple and we want more. We want them to do this work. We want them to bring this together, make things happen, and we want them to get to the bottom of everything that happens in their lives. We thought restarting Ridge would be amazing, and restarting with a brand new woman he wasn’t married to is something he might need in his life. He continues to let these women into his life, with whom he has been married many times, and it is not a sign for him that things are not working and maybe he shouldn’t be with them – again. He’s done with Brooke. The fact that they managed to hold out for so long has to be a kind of record, but frankly, let’s call it what it is. About.