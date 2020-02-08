Brave and beautiful couples are a dozen. They are together a day, not the next day, with someone else the day after, and back together a day later. You don’t seem to have any real impulse control. You don’t feel like doing the right thing or making the right decisions. They don’t seem to care how they make other people feel good at the moment. They have so many things in their lives that they can work, but they choose not to. On the same side, they also have so many things in their lives that they can’t do a job, but they keep pushing it when it’s wrong. We found it strange when Brooke and Ridge decided to try again, but then we found that there are a couple that just shock us. We cannot believe that these couples are still together.

Ridge and Brooke

We just can’t find out. They are still together and we cannot believe it. How? They signed divorce papers before Christmas and now they are happy together and not working on a divorce, although she has just learned that he messed with Shauna during their separation and her upcoming divorce. Now she’s mad at Shauna – a little bit at Ridge, but mostly at the other woman – and decides to stay with the man she’s married to. How can you do it and why are you still trying? Just why? It doesn’t make any sense to us, and it’s a shocking situation across the board.

Flo and Wyatt

If you needed technical information, it was not permanent. They ended. She lied, she had to go and things weren’t going well for her, but she’s back and he was so quick to overthrow Sally for this less than ideal situation. So we are surprised that they made it after all of this. You have so many things that don’t work for us. They are not a good couple. They’re still trying to do this work and we can’t figure out why. What does he see in her? She was his high school girlfriend, whom he had to leave in the middle of the night when he and his mother had to leave town. So? There is social media. He is famous now and she didn’t know where he was or who he was with? All the time and they didn’t have Instagram DMs or Facebook messages that they could send each other? We doubt that. It doesn’t work for us, but they make it work for them, which shocks us as a whole.

Eric and Quinn

You’re so reluctant right now, but she’s back. She lost her madness, and she did it because she was basically told to bring it together, otherwise she would lose her place in the family. Being a Forrester is very important to her. She spent a very long time in her life doing things that didn’t work for her, like being a working mother and a single mother, and a mother who didn’t know who her son’s father was. She spent a lot of time not living the life she wanted to live as a result, and for a long time she was unable to live the high life. She likes this life and she is not really ready to lose it even though her friend is back now and Brooke has hurt her, so this is something she disagrees with. She’ll do anything to make sure she falls, but we won’t be surprised if that’s the end of her and Eric and their marriage. At the moment we are just sitting in shock and surprise that they made it and live their best lives. They seem to have something to do in their favor, but they also seem to be a couple that we simply didn’t consider permanent.