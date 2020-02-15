Bold and beautiful fans hear the rumors now and then, and today is one of those days when we have to share with you all the things that could be at stake right now. There are always people who think that some things will happen when they are not. There are always those who seem to know all things before they happen, and there are rumors around us that we cannot decide whether we believe or simply do not believe. From time to time the rumors are so widespread that we feel the need to bring you some information about what you are hearing so that we can address the current issues of the show. This is one of those days and we are here to let you know what’s going on here. Are the rumors true?

Orson Bean’s death

Unfortunately, the beautiful Alley Mills only lost their husband this month. It was a terrible loss for her and her family and for the family she created through her roles on television. She is beautiful Pam Douglas, and we all think of her and pray for her, wondering what we can do to make this devastating loss less of a heartache for her, even if we know that there is nothing can ever be said or done take away the pain and loss she feels. She is a woman who did not expect that. He was crossing the street in Venice when two vehicles hit him, resulting in his death. This was not a loss that saw them coming. He won’t be sick. He wasn’t ready to leave, but she lost him. His death shocked everyone who knew or knew about the couple, and we would like to express our deepest condolences to the family that has lost someone they love very much.

No goodbye for Donna and Justin

Since Donna returned to town a few months ago, we think a lot of fans have had it in their heads that it would be better for her and Justin. You could find the love that you once lost. You could end up together again. You might find that their time between them gave them the opportunity to think about their love and the way they felt with each other and the many things that were good in their lives. It wasn’t like that. We also thought something interesting could happen to him. He spends so much of his life making sure Bill Spencer doesn’t get involved in any of his terrible decisions, and that’s boring. Well, it’s not boring, but it doesn’t leave him much time to do something that isn’t for himself. He literally gives his boss all of his time, effort and energy and he’s just the legal advice Bill is looking for. He has to find time for himself.

Since Justin has had very little to do recently because Bill has shown his best behavior, we thought there might be something in store for him. He had time to bring some love into his life, find some happiness outside of work and concentrate part of his time on himself and his own life, but we all know that the authors took him off the contract. This doesn’t mean that he won’t be back at all, but it does mean that he’s just a recurring role these days. He is no longer a big player, which also tells us that Bill could be on a path that is good for him.

The other thing it tells us is that he and Donna won’t get back together. Without that he is an important player in the game, he can not be part of a romance. So there is no hope for it – at the moment. Of course, another day there could be hope that things could work out. He could be back. They like to write people out and back regularly, so there is always hope for our favorite lawyer.