Braunwyn Windham Burke gets cosmetic facial

Braunwyn Windham-Burke will return to The Real Housewives of Orange County, as RadarOnline.com reported exclusively, and if she does, she will have a fuller face!

The 42-year-old reality TV star was in bandages. She was recently accused of having a facelift, but stated that she had undergone non-surgical treatments.

Braunwyn ended the rumor by tweeting: “I haven’t received a face lift. (I have) Face Tite, minimally invasive and you are awake. If you want to talk, at least get it right.”

Previously, Braunwyn had explained her approach in detail and wrote on Instagram with a photo of herself that she posed with her doctor: “I had BodyTite. Votiva and repaired my hernia, today I do that FaceTite and Morpheus 8They are all minimally invasive and have almost no downtime. That’s how I always look good. I didn’t want to change the way I look, I really like my face, but I wanted to restore some of the fullness I’ve lost over the years (having babies takes its toll!). Dr. Zelken has been my doctor for years, so I trust him completely. I can’t wait to show you the results in a few weeks! ‘

Braunwyn showed her bandaged face on social media after experiencing swelling and pain.

However, the mother of seven has a lot to celebrate when Radar spread the news last weekend that she and most of her co-stars will be returning to RHOC for season 15.

“Confirmed and picked up for the RHOC cast for the next season Tamra Richter. Shannon Beador. Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Kelly Dodd“A source told radar of Bravo letters sent to the ladies on Thursday and Friday, January 9-10.

In a shock Vicki Gunvalson will be relegated to friend status if she accepts her offer, the insider said.

“Vicki has not yet decided whether she will take on a friendship role again,” said the insider. “She has time to accept or decline Bravo Bigwigs’ offer.”

Braunwyn is lucky that Vicki or Gina cherry unitwhose fate is still in the air, according to Radar.

“Gina could get hold of something last hour, but she wasn’t picked up with the other women,” the insider said.

Braunwyn had a lot of drama in her life when she recently spoke about her open marriage to her husband Sean to TooFab.

“Occasionally we have a funny threesome,” said Braunwyn in an interview.

The reality TV star only allows “hot” girls to go to the bedroom with her and Sean, but her husband said it’s more about chemistry than looks.

However, Braunwyn said other men should not be three and shivered, “Eww! No!”

They also can’t have a threesome with a close friend: “It’s a tough and quick rule.”

In addition to her cosmetic work, Braunwyn updated her daughter’s fans this week rowanShe was accepted into the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM).

In the 14th season of RHOC, viewers saw Rowan showcasing her Dark Rabbit dancewear fashion line.

