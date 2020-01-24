Bratislava baptism for goalkeeper Humphreys

advertisement

Hannah Humphreys is playing her first competitive indoor hockey game this morning at the EuroHockey Championships III in Bratislava.

For the UCC goalkeeper – mentioned last week in an Irish U23 development panel – it was an introduction to the crash course of the code.

Because of exams, she was unable to attend before Christmas, while plans to play in the Munster Championships were deflected when a number of clubs withdrew and the competition was scrapped.

But Irish coach Dave Passmore thought Humphreys’ outdoor style could easily be adapted to indoor, which requires a fearless and quick keeper.

“I have no experience at all,” Humphreys joked this week. “Dave asked me to try it for Christmas, so I looked [some games online] and saw how involved the keepers were and thought it looked like me.”

It is something that supports her first goalkeeper coach at Ashton HC and St Angelas, Alan Good – formerly of this parish.

“When I first saw her at U-14s, she was crazy about the pads,” he said.

“By that time it was a force to be reckoned with in terms of her reactions and athletics, but it was her attitude that stood out. Most keepers need help to be aggressive, but she didn’t have a problem. It was an instinct that I never wanted to suppress. We used her as a help center back to help transfer the back, because she loved diving and made large open spaces with her stick; she wanted to use it as a passing skill.

“I’m not surprised that her style goes so well in indoor. She has always made jokes about wanting to be the first runner on turns, and now she really does.”

The euros themselves – just like the Irish bronze winning side a week ago – are a journey into the unknown. All seven parties involved are newcomers to the international scene. Humphreys enjoys being part of it and is particularly grateful to Passmore for his support.

“Because you are from Munster, you are on the blind side of some coaches, but he has given me so many opportunities and has seen something in me that I am really grateful for. Sometimes we feel a bit hard on [in Munster] but hopefully that is changing. Especially with indoor: this is a sport that everyone can play, you don’t need a large field, just a hall. If it can grow, the sport can generally grow. Hopefully it gives a greater impetus for Munster hockey to set up something well. “

Elsewhere, the Irish women’s outdoor team has a double header this weekend in Stellenbosch. They play on Saturday in Germany and the South African hosts on Sunday looking for their winning start to the tour. They defeated SA 1-0 last Sunday before they saw the Dutch U21s on Tuesday 3-1.

