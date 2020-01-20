Brat Pitt's SAG Awards speech makes fun of his 'Tinder profile', Quentin Tarantino's love at his feet

advertisement

LOS ANGELES – Brad Pitt won “The Actor” for his role in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards and used his speech to make fun of himself.

“I have to add that to my tinder profile,” he joked, holding up the statuette.

While thanking his “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” stars, Pitt mentioned Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and “Margot Robbie’s Feet”.

“Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA,” he said.

The 56-year-old star took a moment to be serious and to thank his fellow actors for their influence on his work.

“You all increased my game. I hope I did the same for you,” he said.

Then he turned to joke about the role that won him.

“Let’s face it, it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes off his shirt and doesn’t get along with his wife,” joked Pitt. “It was a long distance.”

The audience laughed and clapped, including – when the cameras were held – Jennifer Aniston.

Aniston and Pitt married in 2000 and their divorce in 2005 was surrounded by media speculation that Pitt and his “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” colleague Angelina Jolie had become unfaithful. He later married – then divorced – Jolie.

He ended his speech by encouraging his fellow actors to continue telling stories.

