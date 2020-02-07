Country stars released a wide range of new songs this week, from breakup ballads to pump-up anthems to stories of intrigue and murder. Read on to hear the latest songs!

Brandy Clark, “I will be the sad song”:

Brandy Clark shared “I’ll be the sad song”, the opening track of her new album “Your Life is a Record”. Thoughtful and plaintive, the melody thinks about a relationship that didn’t work out, but in the end it is grateful for the time spent together.

“Couldn’t be your happy song, but at least we had a song / So I’ll be the sad song you sing,” Clark muses in the chorus. It’s a shared mood for her new project, which the singer admits is full of songs of sadness, heartache, and letting go.

“Jay [Joyce] said to me,” You know, that’s a breakup. And I said, “Wow, that’s it,” Clark explains, thinking back to when she and her teammates listened to the album. A lot of songs that later became the album. “I had a very long relationship and I didn’t know it was just in the air.” – CL

King Calaway, “No Matter What”:

King Calaway’s latest single “No Matter What” is an energetic, fast song, about loving someone until his time on earth is over. The group sings about how they are with their partners in the long run, no matter what problems they face: “So from this day, no matter what / Until the kingdom comes, no matter what / I will love you, girl, no matter what . “

The fun “No Matter What” appears on King Calaway’s debut album “Rivers”, which was released in October 2019. – CC

The Beggars, “This Flatland Life”:

Before the release of their debut album, the supergroups The Panhandlers shared a song from the project “This Flatland Life”. The song explains the West Texas way of life, which is very different from almost every other place in America.

“This was the first song we wrote for the album,” said Josh Abbott of the group. He continues: “It’s an ego anecdote of everyday considerations to be from the area: the boom-or-bust economic system and the passionate sides that contradict each other, as well as religion and politics.”

“This Flatland Life” was written by Abbott along with some of the group’s other members, Cleto Cordero and John Baumann. – CC

War and Treaty, “Hustlin”:

“Hustlin ‘” is one of two recently released songs by the couple duo “War and Treaty”. It’s a sad, trampling look at the hard work it takes to make a dream survive. “So when the wolf howls at the moon / And the rooster crows at the sun / We’ll be hectic until evening comes,” harmonizes the duo in the song’s somber refrain.

The War and Treaty, the current Emerging Act of the Year at the Americana Honors & Awards, recently released another new tune: “Jealousy”. – CL

Nathaniel Rateliff, “All or Nothing”:

Nathaniel Rateliff is dreamy and acoustic in his new song “All or Nothing”, the third track of the upcoming solo project. And it’s still fine. The singer’s first solo release in almost seven years. And it’s still fine. Partly it is the loss of Rateliff’s long-time friend and colleague Richard Swift.

“All or Nothing” is the latest that the singer shared in advance of the album and follows the title track of the project. And it’s still fine on February 14th in full. – CL

Sierra Hull, “beautifully out of place”:

The first track of Sierra Hull’s new album, 25 Trips, “Beautifully Out of Place”, is a tender meditation on self-doubt and illuminates Hull’s vocals and mandolin. The song was first inspired by a feeling from Hull’s husband, musician colleague Justin Moses.

“I remember Justin saying to me, ‘I believe in you, so you have to learn to believe in yourself,'” said Hull in a press release. “It inspired me for the first time and the song wrote itself from there.” 25 trips are due in full on February 28. – CL

William Michael Morgan, “Whiskey Kinda Night”:

William Michael Morgan’s latest release, “Whiskey Kinda Night”, is an impressive ballad that tells the story of heartache – and the one drink that relieves the pain. Morgan has nothing against rum and cola, wine or ice-cold beer, but with some heart problems you have to call the big guns.

Morgan was co-author of the track with Adam Wood and Doug Johnson. “I’ve written a number of songs with Doug and Adam that are also the producers on this track, but every once in a while you’ve found something special,” he explains. “It is a great honor for me to have worked with these guys, the studio musicians and my team on this new project. Sometimes nothing beats them like a kind of whiskey night.” – CL

Filmore, “My Place”:

Filmore celebrates the cozy and inviting life at home in the playful new “My Place”, a song that lists all the things that make a house a home. “Pizza box on the kitchen counter / Probably a few hours there / From a bunch of keys someone left here the night before,” he sings. “Sharpie wall full of strange names / John Luke on the swing / Talk to a girl he wants to know …”

Filmore is currently on the road for Lauren Alaina’s That Girl Was Me Tour. – CL

Lena Stone, “Personal Space”:

Lena Stone sends a clear message to her husband in her latest publication “Personal Space”. In the happy song, Stone sings like going straight to her partner to find out all about her … even if it means penetrating her personal space.

“‘Personal Space’ is a fun, flirting song, and it seemed like the perfect song to release just before Valentine’s Day,” Stone said in a press release about the track. “I loved writing this song and turning the idea of ​​personal space upside down to let someone know that you care about them and want them close to you.” “Personal Space” was developed by Stone with Savannah Keyes and Chris Parker wrote. – CC

Troy Cartwright, “Cake for Breakfast”:

Troy Cartwright is anything but shy in “Cake for Breakfast”. During the energetic song, the singer tells everything about what he and his wife had experienced the night before and why they deserve something particularly sweet for breakfast.

Cartwright doesn’t hold anything back and sings: “Girl, we have a reason to celebrate. ‘Cause the last night was the best love we ever made Piece for you, little piece for me / Yes, that’s the only thing that can hold up. “” Cake for breakfast “was written by Brett Tyler, Hardy and Alysa Vanderheym. – CC

Corb Lund, “90 seconds of your time”:

Corb Lund selected “90 Seconds Of Your Times” as the first single of his upcoming release “Agricultural Tragic”. “90 seconds of your time” has a unique story that includes a missing horse, three missing mules, an intense companion and, above all, murder. In the song, Lund sings about the secrets of the mountain as they play out and, with this intense hiking guide, considers how the difficulties develop around him. Agricultural Tragic is scheduled for release on April 24th. –CC

