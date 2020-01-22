Brandon Routh could get his own Superman TV show

advertisement

At the moment there seems to be some uncertainty about the DC universe, but it sounds like Jessica James from We Got This Covered and many others are convinced that Brandon Routh could get his own show as the Steel Man. With such a development, some are wondering what it could mean for the DCEU and the Superman show starring Tyler Hoechlin, and the idea that Henry Cavill may return and Michael B. Jordan might even be thrown into the mix. It’s a big jumble of ideas at this point that, luckily, aren’t so confused that you can’t sort them out, but they’re still overwhelming enough to ask someone like Superman story in the next few years will look like years. From a television standpoint, it looks like Brandon Routh might continue where he left off with Superman Returns. This could be interesting as Clark found out at the time that he had a son even though Lois was married and did not reveal the truth to your child. This story could be intriguing as it poses a lot of moral problems as well as a potential problem with paternity as the child showed evidence of its burgeoning power while being held captive by Lex Luthor.

This is another element to think about since Luthor was stranded at the end of Superman Returns, which means that the hook Superman put in his plans basically threw his kryptonite-infused island into space. How Lex will come back from this one could be an important point for further development, since Superman without Lex Luthor would be somewhere in the starting blocks like Batman without the Joker probably being somewhere in the distance, it just doesn’t feel completely right , How the showrunner would get this series going is still a mystery, however, since Superman, like any other hero, has a variety of enemies to deal with in the comics, as well as those who later might appear, no shortage. Given the number of enemies that have surfaced on the CW over the years, it’s difficult to tell which direction the Routh-led version would go, as there is a good idea that this show doesn’t go too much with the Hoechlin version would like to overlap. Or maybe it’s hard to say as the Crisis event may have sparked enough interest to see more crossovers that include more heroes and more enemies that fans would love to see. John Orquiola of Screenrant has more on this.

When it comes to the list of people who played Superman, there are still people who believe that Routh should be at the bottom of the list since Superman Returns wasn’t exactly the best film in the series, but it did bring the legendary one Superheroes back a time when people were at least willing to look at another version that was a bit close to Christopher Reeve’s. Some may say that Henry Cavill was the worst among them, but overall, the idea of ​​who played the best Superman is completely subjective, since every actor wearing the suit has his own strengths and weaknesses, and one of them Fan base that tends to believe in each of them. Christopher Reeve was, of course, THE Superman for a long time and the guy who owes it to the fact that he brought the steel man into the great age since the films in which he appeared were among the first big films to be made of the heroes really cast a spell on equipment. Broadly speaking, Christopher Reeve has been inviolable when it comes to his role as Superman, as he is still held by fans who don’t want to let him drop from the top spot he was trapped in for so long. Richard Newby of The Hollywood Reporter has more to say about this. But when it comes to the rest, there are still arguments over who played the role better, who got it going, and who dropped the ball. From a personal point of view, none of them were really so bad that they did a serious injustice to Superman, but some of them are a bit shaky compared to others.

If you admitted that every actor had their strengths in the role, it might be easier to imply that almost everyone is good enough no matter what the fans think, but of course the ongoing argument is that this person is better than this person and so on and so on. Routh played a decent Superman there, I said, and as far as getting his own show and pushing the Superman Returns narrative went, it could be worth it.

