Happily ever after! Brandon Jenner and Cayley Stoker take the next step in their relationship.

Former reality TV star, 38, went social on Saturday, January 25, to tell pregnant friend, 33, that he was engaged.

“It’s official,” the Malibu princes recorded a video in which the couple cuddles, kisses, and dances while soft music is played in the background.

Jenner’s and Stoker’s engagement comes as the couple prepares to welcome twins. Us Weekly brought the news in August 2019 that the two who have been together since March 2019 are pregnant and expecting twins.

Jenner and Stoker confirmed the news with an Instagram video in which their families responded to the pregnancy unveiling.

“TWINS !!!” Jenner labeled his brother’s clip, Brody Jenner, Mother Linda Thompson and other family members who respond to the ultrasound scan. “Couldn’t be happier doing this with you @caylita_ so much love all around.”

Brandon’s father, Caitlyn Jenner, told us exclusively in January how the former E! Star shared the message with her.

“He actually put a sign on the property next door,” said the The author of Secrets of My Life revealed earlier this month. “And he says, ‘We’re going around Cayley on his property. ‘[Then] he says,’ Oh my god, what kind of sign is that over there? ‘ says, “Oh, look at what it says.” So he hands me the binoculars. And the sign says, “We’re going to have a baby.”

Even Jenner’s ex-wife Leah Jenner, who shares 4-year-old daughter Eva with the musician, was excited about the couple’s exciting next move. The 37-year-old singer released an Instagram selfie with Stoker on January 6, a day after the 33-year-old’s baby shower. “Sometimes you are just lucky in life. @caylita_ you are a gift for me and Eva #sistermamas, ”Leah wrote next to a photo of the two smiling.

Brandon interfered with the cute picture and wrote, “I’m so thankful and so proud of both of you.” He and Leah separated in September 2018 after six years of marriage.

The reality TV alum was already enthusiastic about his new fiance in May 2019. “We are as happy as we can be,” he said. “She really opened my world in a way that made me very hopeful about a lot of things again. It’s the greatest gift anyone could give. I mean, I can’t say enough good things about her.”

