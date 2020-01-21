Brandon Aiyuk from ASU is medically marked in the Senior Bowl

advertisement

Wide-angle receiver Brandon Aiyuk # 2 of the Sun Devils, Arizona, receives the 52-yard reception in front of defender Allen Perryman # 30 of the Sacramento State Hornets during the second half of the NCAAF game at Sun Devil Stadium on September 6, 2019 in Tempe , Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Arizona State recipient Brandon Aiyuk will not be attending the Senior Bowl this week after being red-listed for medical reasons before the NFL draft scouting event begins.

According to SunDevilSource.com, Sun Devils’ leading receiver has a “minor hip problem” in 2019 and will train with the expectation that it can occur on ASU Pro Day and the NFL Draft Combine from February 23 to March 2.

advertisement

Aiyuk had planned to practice in the Senior Bowl on Saturday. He checked the media availability on Tuesday in Mobile, Ala., And was measured.

It came in at 5-foot-11 and 3/4 inches, 201 pounds and with an impressive wingspan of 6-foot-9. He also had hands measuring 10 inches at the top for his positions and within reach for linemen, larger quarterbacks and tight ends. Aiyuk was listed by ASU at 6-foot-1 and 206 pounds that year.

Nevertheless, the scouts for scouts who had already become fans of Aiyuk on their way to the Senior Bowl are certainly fascinating.

According to the game’s executive director, Jim Nagy, many NFL scouts rated the ASU product higher than former Sun Devil teammate N’Keal Harry a year ago.

As you will remember, Harry was at the end of the first round of the 2019 draft.

While Aiyuk, who recorded 1,192 yards and 18.3 yards per catch last year, will not attend the Senior Bowl, his Arizona compatriot Eno Benjamin will.

The return, which ended early – hence his ability to attend the event after his junior year – was 5 feet 9 and 195 pounds. That’s a bit smaller after being listed by the ASU as 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds for his junior season.

Benjamin produced 1,083 yards and 10 touchdowns on the floor in 2019 while playing behind an inexperienced line of attack. He was an average of 4.3 meters per carry.

Follow @kzimmermanaz

advertisement