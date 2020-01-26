Brandi Peck lives near Watson Grinding and Manufacturing and was surprised to hear the explosion

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – A neighbor was outside early Thursday morning to get something out of her car when an explosion suddenly broke out.

Brandi Peck said that she thought a bomb had blown up, causing her to run back to her house to hide.

On Saturday evening, she says, she still feels sore.

Explanation of family publications commemorating their loved one, who was killed in a fatal explosion

“It’s fight or flight and I flew,” said Peck.

The Watson Grinding and Manufacturing Company’s explosion was captured by their doorbell camera.

The explosion was so strong that it blew out her windows.

“I was just scared with the windows open,” she said. “(That) it was a chemical spill.”

Mayor Turner and city officials are investigating the damage after a fatal explosion

When she entered, she turned on the news.

Then she went into her bathroom, closed the door and hid there for at least 45 minutes

When Peck stepped outside to examine her damage, she said that all of her windows had to be boarded up.

