Brandi Carlile on River, the sad song by Joni Mitchell that became a Christmas classic

advertisement

No matter that the opening melody is in a minor key “Jingle Bells” and the text begins with a seasonal scene: “Christmas is coming, they are cutting down trees / they are raising reindeer, singing songs full of joy and joy peace.”

Ultimately, “River” is an abandoned song about a broken romance and a woman who desperately wants to escape her heartache and repeatedly says, “I wish I had a river to run away from.” The desperate drama is set just off the holidays.

“There were all those 18 and 19 year olds who played traditional Christmas carols and then they started playing River,” Ball recalled in a subsequent interview with the Washington Post. “I think: where in the world? This I’m from?”

advertisement

Of course, Ball could have asked the same question: In 2000 he recorded a version of “River” for his holiday album “Christmas”. At the time, he thought it was an outsider to put the song side by side with “Silent Night” and “Merry Christmas!”

As it turns out, a lot of artists have dreamed of a very, very blue Christmas in the past two decades: “River” – originally in Mitchell’s melancholy masterpiece from 1971, “Blue” – has become a seasonal favorite, though “thoroughly” is depressing “Elbow frontman Guy Garvey once remarked at a Christmas concert.

Or maybe it has risen to vacation hit status there It is an antidote to all of these “songs of joy and peace”.

But since the British jazz fusion guitarist Peter White released it on his album “Songs of the Season” in 1997, Mitchell’s composition has been included in dozens of Christmas collections, including Barry Manilow’s “A Christmas Gift of Love” and Tracey Thorn’s “Tinsel and Lights” to Heart’s “Home for Christmas” and Sarah McLachlan’s Grammy-nominated “Winter Song”.

Even electropop artist Hanne Leland was there this year, reporting on Mitchell’s “Christmas-ish” classics.

“I love this song because it’s an alternative to all the fun, glittering Christmas songs,” she wrote on Instagram. “Some people find Christmas a challenging time of the year for a variety of reasons and I think that River is a song where you can find comfort.”

“We made it a Christmas carol even though it wasn’t written as a Christmas carol,” said White, who started the River trend as a holiday carol almost two decades ago, at a Christmas concert in 2011.

Sam Smith, the best-selling British singer-songwriter, covered “River” for Spotify’s 2017 Christmas playlist and said: “Joni Mitchell is one of the reasons I write music. … It was a dream to have the opportunity to cover this song. “

However, Smith did not explain why he considered it one Christmas Song.

On the other hand, an explanation was probably not necessary: ​​Smith specializes in songs sung in blue, and there may not be an almost seasonal song that is sadder than Mitchell’s.

“A lot of people are in great pain this season and this vacation,” said singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile to Variety. “I think we focus on such heartbreaking songs during this time because it is really important to represent or do it. Let yourself be represented when this vacation brings back hard memories or when you have lost someone during that time that you think focused. So “River” was the first time I had a picture of what other people could look like this season. ‘

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5FoEr2gdkvY [/ embed]

“It is a song that I took care of and that I also sang along because it felt so good,” said British musician Beth Orton of the Wall Street Journal when her “River” cover was attached to the misleadingly named Amazon playlist “All Is Bright”.

“I would dedicate this song to those who fear losing their sense of place, loved ones and family,” she said.

When Idina Menzel promoted her album “Holiday Wishes” in 2014, the star “Frozen” said that she recorded a version of “River” because “I had to make sure that I involve people who feel lost or lonely.” ” because the holidays are not always holy, merry Christmas, you know? ‘

James Taylor, who knows the song better than anyone except Mitchell, said in an interview with The Post in 2006: “I don’t know why it is suddenly picked up as a Christmas song. But some things are simply identified as seasonal songs, and this is now one of them. “

At that time, Taylor had just released “James Taylor at Christmas”, which included “River” – a song he had heard for the first time decades ago when Mitchell played it at her Los Angeles home in 1970, shortly after he had been written.

“Most Christmas carols are light and flat, but” River “is a sad song,” Taylor told The Post. “It starts with a description of a commercially produced version of Christmas in Los Angeles. , , Then compare it to this frozen river that says, “Christmas brings me down.” Christmas is only mentioned in the first verse. Then it says, “Oh, I wish I had a river to run away from.” She wants to fall into this landscape she remembers.

“It’s so nice to turn away from the commercial chaos that Christmas brings and just breathe in a few pine needles. It’s a really blue song.”

That’s exactly why Ball said he had taken it up.

“I’m not a big Christmas fan and I think there are a lot of people who feel a little melancholy during the holidays,” he told the Post. “We’ve all been there: It’s Christmas, all the preparations are underway and you just want to escape. You don’t want to get involved. It’s a season that brings back a lot of memories, and if you miss someone, it’s this time of year the most difficult. “

In some ways, it’s the perfect anti-Christmas song that goes against the prevailing seasonal spirit.

And yet different versions of “River” have become hits on the radio stations that play Christmas music and nothing else around the holiday. Along with Mariah Carey’s “All I Want”, Mitchell’s melody is one of the rare “new” entries in the Christmas canon for you are. “

“It’s the most beautiful, saddest Christmas carol I’ve ever heard in my life,” country singer Ashley Monroe told A.V. Society. “Every time I sing it, I cry a little bit inside.”

If Mitchell never intended to write a Christmas hit, she would hardly be the first songwriter to have had an accidental seasonal success: According to Ace Collins, the author of “Stories Behind the Best-Loved Songs of Christmas,” several songs are now considered Christmas classics weren’t really meant for vacation.

The most famous: “Jingle Bells”, written by a James Pierpoint for a Thanksgiving program in his Unitarian Church in the 1850s.

“River” has also become popular in Hollywood, with the seasonal film “Love Actually” in a Christmas scene in “You’ve Got Mail” and in shows from “Glee” and “Ally McBeal” to “ER”, ”, In McLachlan’s ethereal version of the song was used in a dark episode on vacation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E2t9J4YBI_0 [/ embed]

“No matter how hard we try to find different Christmas carols – things that aren’t” let it snow, let it snow, let it snow “- I’m sure artists do the same when they make holiday albums.” Ann Kline, the co-music supervisor of “ER”, once told The Post.

“There are only so many Christmas carols out there.”

Linda Ronstadt said “River” was an obvious choice when she recorded her own vacation album “A Merry Little Christmas” in 2000.

“I wanted to record it for years and I just couldn’t figure out where to put it,” she told The Post in 2006. “I had never heard it related to other Christmas carols, but I’ve always heard it.” I was wondering why. “

Ronstadt said at the time that she had never spoken to her old friend Mitchell about the meaning of the song.

But she had some ideas on what might have inspired her – possibly including Mitchell’s daughter, who was born in the 1960s when the singer was 21 and was about to move from Saskatoon to Toronto.

Mitchell gave up the child for adoption and had no contact with him until 1997.

“I think that’s what a lot of singing is about because it has that very sad glow,” speculated Ronstadt. “But who really knows if it’s River? The answer is I don’t know and I bet Joni doesn’t either.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mHuLOn-uWW0 [/ embed]

For his part, Mitchell told NPR in 2014 that the song was about “taking personal responsibility for the failure of a relationship.”

“And my generation – you know, the” first-generation “- is known to be a narcissistic generation from Peter Pan, right?” She asked. “It’s really like that, you know – it’s really the aspect of our inability – I’m selfish and sad.”

“You know, people think it’s denominational, but I would say that in my generation you think that’s a unique personal statement? You know what I mean? It’s no wonder there are so many covers of it gives! “

Taylor, who performed “River” in front of Mitchell at a tribute concert to celebrate her 75th birthday last month, said the song was most likely autobiographical, as “it starts with a girl from Canada who is watching as she tries to celebrate Christmas on La Brea.” to celebrate in Los Angeles. “

But he told The Post in 2006 that he never discussed the meaning with Mitchell, with whom he was romantically involved in the early 1970s.

“Do I want to know who made her cry, who made her say goodbye? Well, I didn’t ask her that question, “said Taylor.” That’s the only secret in it: who was it whose heart broke? “

With a laugh, he added, “There were a lot of us.”

advertisement