advertisement

Before the second night (January 15) of a sold-out Ryman Auditorium residence with six shows, Brandi Carlile brought back opening act Lucie Silvas for a few lively cover songs, including Bonnie Tyler’s’ Total Eclipse of the Hart. “

After the mighty voices of Carlile and Silvas unified for an encore opening of Roy Orbison’s “Anything You Want”, they helped Carlile bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth tackle a song that you might remember from Tyler’s hitalbum 1983 Faster Than the Speed ​​of Night or the comedy film Old School 2003.

Tyler covers in the former home of the Grand Ole Opry are not that long. “Total Eclipse of the Heart” actually marked the departure of the Welsh singer from such international country hits as “It’s a Heartache” from 1977, which was covered by pop-friendly twangsters Juice Newton, Dave & Sugar and Trick Pony.

advertisement

Carlile has made it a habit to surprise her Ryman residential audience with special guests. On the first night (January 14) she released Tanya Tucker for a cover of “Bring My Flowers Now” and also sang a live duet with songwriter Kim Richey. On night three (January 16), she visited her collaborative live version of “Do Right Woman” with War & Treaty before collaborating with opening act and fellow Highwomen member Natalie Hemby and Hemby’s co-songwriter Sheryl Crow from Missouri.

.

advertisement