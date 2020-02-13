Welcome to The Boot’s News Roundup, a morning overview of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the country’s latest events, the Americana, Bluegrass and Folk genres.

Brandi Carlile will perform a brand new song in the upcoming Disney film Onward. Carlile announced that her song “Carried Me With You”, which was written together with the frequent collaborators Tim and Phil Hanseroth, will set the end credits of the film in an Instagram post on Wednesday (February 12). The soundtrack for Onward will be released on February 28th and the film will be released on March 6th.

Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban will lead the ninth annual Watershed Music and Camping Festival. Set for July 31-Aug. 2 In George, Washington, the festival will also feature performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hardy, Jon Pardi, Russell Dickerson and other emerging artists. Tickets for Watershed 2020 will be sold on the festival’s official website at 10 a.m. on February 21.

The organizers of the Boots and Hearts Festival announced that Jon Pardi, Dustin Lynch, Dan + Shay, the brothers Osborne and Eric Church are among the headliners this year. The festival, which will take place in Oro-Medonte, Ontario, Canada from August 6th to 9th, will also include performances by Granger Smith, Cam, Jillian Jacqueline and Riley Green. Pardi and Lynch will make headlines on August 7th, Dan + Shay will follow on August 8th. Eric Church and Brothers Osborne will close the festival on August 9th. For more information on tickets, visit the official Boots and Hearts Festival page on Eventbrite.