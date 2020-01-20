Brandballons launched in Israel - but aimed at Egypt - Israel News

advertisement

The renewed plague of fire balloons sent from the Gaza Strip to the sky of the Negev was triggered by a dispute between Egypt and the Hamas leadership in the Gaza Strip. According to the Israel Defense Forces, the recent phase of relative calm on the Gaza border – with no violent demonstrations and few rocket launches – has been violated by tensions that broke out between Cairo and Hamas.

Any trip abroad by senior Hamas officials in the strip is subject to the detailed approval of the Egyptian Secret Service, as they can only be handled through the Rafah border crossing. Familiar with the Egyptian allergy to the Iranians, Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political wing of Hamas, promised that his trips to the region to raise money for his organization would not include Tehran, but would focus on stops like Qatar and Turkey would.

advertisement

skip

– Haaretz Weekly Ep. 57

The kidnapping of the Holocaust for Putin, politics and power 57

But then, on January 3, the Americans murdered the Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad. Haniyeh hurried to attend Soleimani’s funeral in Tehran – and aroused the anger of the Egyptians, who did not see the attack as justification for violating a promise to them. Cairo responded by imposing restrictions on Egyptian gas exports to the Strip, closing the Rafah crossing for a few days, and giving Hamas a cold shoulder.

At the same time, the Islamist organization was upset by the pace of Israel’s efforts to alleviate the harsh economic conditions in the Strip. As usual, Hamas responded by lifting restrictions on violent activities. Not this time, however, by winking at Islamic jihad or ignoring the activities of other small Palestinian factions that Israel calls “headstrong”.

Those responsible for releasing the fire balloons, one of which was carried to Ashdod last week, are clearly Hamas activists. Even Israel does not hide this fact – and this time does not hide the explanation that the launch of the devices is the work of these idiosyncratic factions.

Hamas is currently pursuing two goals: to convince Egypt to conclude an agreement with Israel again and to allow the free movement of goods and people through Rafah; and encourage Israel to continue to make progress in implementing its goodwill gestures.

Hamas may have identified a vulnerability in Israel this week that allows the organization to increase its pressure. On Wednesday, over 40 heads of state will arrive in the country, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, to attend a celebration marking the 75th anniversary of the Auschwitz extermination camp liberation. According to Hamas, these are circumstances in which Israel will be afraid to exercise great violence in the strip, fearing that an escalation in the security situation could overshadow official events.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

The defense institute warns Hamas that the organization is exaggerating its hand and has to pay a price. The Palestinians, they recall, have already made a mistake in assessing the level of patience and the risks Israel is willing to take when continuing to launch rocket launches by Islamic Jihad in early November. This misjudgment led to the murder of the high-ranking Islamic jihad commander in the strip, Baha Abu al-Ata, and Operation Black Belt.

In the meantime, the demonstrative use of violence by Hamas does nothing to change Israeli intelligence assessments that the organization has embarked on the path of reconciliation. The measures he has taken – the cancellation of Friday’s demonstrations at the border (at least until the end of March), the end of the nighttime riots and the cessation of fire balloons and dragons (until last week) – all testify to the perception of the military Hamas’s stance on an agreement with Israel.

Even before the weekly demonstrations ended, the number of participants was reduced and the outbreaks of violence decreased. The commander of an IDF battalion based in the Gaza Strip said that his snipers had to open live fire only twice during the demonstrations along the dividing wall between November and December.

In the meantime, apparently, restoring the front-end infrastructure and improving living conditions against the backdrop of their sad state of affairs seem to be more important to Hamas than the need to light the fire of the struggle against Israel. The Israeli cabinet spoke twice about the situation in the strip earlier this month. No binding decisions have been made, but the policy remains – a continued easing of conditions in exchange for a continuation of silence.

The progress of the agreement is overshadowed by two main obstacles: in the short term, the pace at which Israel is easing the conditions in Gaza is not what the Palestinians are expecting. In the longer term, Israel will not be able to fully lift the blockade without progress on the Israeli hostages and missing soldiers in Gaza – but in this area, Hamas’ minimum requirements are still very far from Israel’s maximum willingness to make concessions.

Still, conditions on the strip have improved somewhat. Catch limits have been extended to 15 nautical miles off the coast, the maximum distance since the days of the Oslo Agreement. Israel has increased the number of work visas for traders from the Gaza Strip (in fact mainly workers) entering their territory. the average daily power supply has increased; The infrastructure work to prepare for major projects has begun, including a new power line in the strip and an American field hospital that is operated next to the Erez checkpoint.

The IDF strongly supports a dramatic increase in the number of Palestinian workers who are allowed to enter Israel. You speak of thousands of additional workers who, after a thorough security check, gradually receive permits. The political leadership also seems to want to accept this proposal. Even the opposition from the Shin Bet security agency is somewhat subdued in this regard. It is therefore possible that an agreement can be reached that several thousand additional workers will be accepted in the coming year when the calm returns to the region.

There is still some tension due to the fire balloons, but Israel’s response remains moderate. This is due to the general circumstances: the government’s priority to deal with tensions involving Iran and Hezbollah on the northern front, and support for attempts to reach agreement in the south. For their part, Israeli media rightly offer a platform for all expressions of concern and anger among the residents of the border communities in the Gaza Strip when the sirens sound again.

At the same time, the economic measures introduced by the government, including many tax breaks, ensure a steady influx of new residents in the border communities and the construction of expansion projects in local Moshavim and Kibbutzim, even if they are only a few kilometers from the border (and have been a direct look at it).

As for Gaza, there has rarely been an agreement between Israel’s political and military leaders recently. However, one key question remains: is MI reading the picture correctly and is Hamas really ready for long-term factions in view of its binding ethos, the guiding principle of which is the violent rejection of Israel, and the opinions of the other Palestinians?

It appears that a certain level of positive, optimistic thinking is required to believe that it is possible to stabilize the situation in the long term with the current (indirect and undeclared) partner on the Palestinian side.

advertisement