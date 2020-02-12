Becki Crossley

February 12, 2020

Brand New Heavies have announced a 12-day UK tour. Tickets for all dates are available from February 14th at 10 a.m.

The New Heavies brand, founded in 1985, is known for a number of successful singles in the early 90s, including “Boogie”, “Stay This Way” and “Never Stop”. Their third album Brother Sister from 1994 made it to number 4 on the British album charts and the group released a total of 11 records. Their last release, TBNH, came out in late 2019, which means the group can perform a lot of new and old hits live across the UK this fall.

Current members Simon Bartholomew, Andrew Levy and Angela Ricci open the tour on October 16 at the Stylus in Leeds before appearing in Coventry, Brighton, London, Nottingham and other cities. The tour ends on November 27th at Liverpool Grand Central.

Brand new Heavies 2020 UK tour:

Fri 16 Oct – Stylus, Leeds

Sat 17 Oct – Public halls in Harpenden

Friday October 23 – Coventry Empire

Sat 24 Oct – Chalk, Brighton

Fri 30 Oct – Indigo at O2, London

Sat 31 Oct – Anson Zimmer, Bristol

Fri 6 Nov – Lincoln Engine House

Sat 7 Nov – Level, Nottingham

Fri 13 Nov – Liquid Rooms, Edinburgh

Sat 14 Nov – Glasgow Queen Margaret

Fri 20 Nov – J Plas, Cardiff

Fri 27 Nov – Liverpool Grand Central

