Brand New Blood Covered Art the 'Terrifier' clown mask released this Halloween season

Art the Clown is coming back soon Terrifier 2, a sequel to the bloody slasher that has had an impressive episode in the past few years. The killer clown has already become a cult horror icon, as the fact shows Trick or Treat Studios has sold masks, costumes, needles and even air fresheners from the black and white madman.

This Halloween season, the company will add a brand new Art the Clown mask to its Terrifier collection that looks like a new sculpture – and this time it’s a hell of a mess!

Every detail of Art the Clown is contained in the mask: his crazy eyes, his pointed nose and his crazy grin.

You can check out the new mask below shortly!

