Brady is not sure what's going on

Days of Our Lives fans finally have some answers. We saw a few things that happened in the year that was gone for us because of the time jump. We watched the whole week as things unfold and are finally answered for us. We have just seen Xander and Victor make a very massive decision with some big ramifications, even though they don’t yet own these things. They don’t know that this is a bad thing for them, that this is not right, and that this is a problem. They don’t know that things don’t work for them when things don’t work right now – and the fact that “Sarah’s” baby has cancer right now is one of the things that mean things don’t work. That’ll hit them back now, and they know it.

We’ll also see what happened to Will when he found Adrienne and Sarah. We also saw what happened when he talked to JJ about what happened and how everything went. He is guilty and is surprised by his guilt more than anything, which means that he does not have a good time in his life. He’s not in a place where anything works in his favor, and that’s a situation he can’t stand. On the other hand, Justin had to tell Sonny that Adrienne had died and Kristin had lost her baby. Something happened that wasn’t good for anyone, but nothing is what it seems at this moment. Now we know. We know what happened to change so many lives and we feel for so many people at the moment how they are watching everything unfold so sadly.

What happens on the days of our life?

In the last #DAYS Sarah is in labor.https: //t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/bYFakNEd4O

– Days of Our Life (@nbcdays) January 22, 2020

And she has no idea how this day will really end for her.

How does it go on in the days of our life?

How did Adrienne die? What happened to Kristen’s baby? All time jump questions are answered. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/UP3MIHEPYA

– Days of Our Life (@nbcdays) January 18, 2020

Brady is not sure what is going on in this situation, but is stunned to learn that Kristin did what she did. She didn’t feel like there was a choice, but he’s horrified and shocked and completely overwhelmed by what happened. We are sure that this has to be more than you think, but we also know that there is so much that we don’t know about at the moment. There is much more that we have not yet learned, although we feel that we have learned so much at this moment. We can’t wait for this to happen. Then there is Abigail, who has to tell JJ that Haley is dead and things didn’t work out for her. He will go mad and we all know that this will mean some terrible things for him.

Will has to confess to Sonny and Justin what happened, and he’ll be worse off than ever. He will go to prison for this and his husband will leave him and nothing will be the same for him again as before. This is a sad moment to know what we know now. Then Jack has to say goodbye to Adrienne. He is in tears when he has to do this, and he is depressed that things have turned out that way. He can’t believe it, but nobody can believe it. It is a day to be celebrated, but it has become a day when more than one person is lost and everyone feels worse.

