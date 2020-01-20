advertisement

TORONTO (AP) – Toronto midfielder Michael Bradley has had an operation on his right ankle and is expected to fail after four months.

Bradley was injured during the Major League Soccer championship game on November 10 when Román Torres from Seattle tried a shot and hit the ankle with his follow-through.

Toronto general manager Ali Curtis said 32-year-old Bradley will be operated on in New York on Tuesday. Curtis called the injury “very serious and complicated”.

Striker Jozy Altidore, Bradley’s teammate in Toronto and the U.S. national team, said the club mistreated the injury.

“Make no mistake in my opinion, it was badly handled,” said Altidore on Monday after Toronto’s first pre-season practice session, open to reporters. “This was an injury two months ago and it is not the first time that this has happened (at the club).”

Michael Bradley is a son of the former American and current Los Angeles coach, Bob Bradley. He has scored 17 goals in 151 international matches.

Curtis called the operation “the last resort”.

“We will be careful and careful about this,” he said. “But we are confident that once he has the surgery, he will be able to play again. It will probably take about four months. Now it could be shorter or it could take longer depending on how we manage this process.”

