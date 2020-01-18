Bradley Cooper played a major role in supporting Edit Joker

advertisement

Bradley Cooper played an important role in editing joker, Cooper and director Todd Phillips go back to hangover and the actor is the producer of the Oscar-nominated comic film. Joaquin Phoenix plays Arthur Fleck in the study of one of the most famous villains ever. Still, the film is ambiguous and Fleck could really be anyone, which is more than likely why the film works on so many different levels.

Even though Todd Phillips has shared a lot with fans on social media before jokerWhen he was released, he never really went into details. The same goes for Joaquin Phoenix, who still doesn’t reveal too much. As it turned out, the production was pretty secret, even though it was in public. joker Editor Jeff Groth had this to say about the secret project and who was allowed to see updates.

“We kept this film pretty close to us. We showed it more personally to people and filmmakers. Bradley Cooper was definitely there a few times. He was the producer of the film, but he definitely saw the film many times and sat with us We could call him if we got stuck with anything and ask, ‘Hey, can you come over and look at things?’

Bradley Cooper makes sense since he’s a friend of Todd Phillips and a producer of joker, In the end, however, he helped a lot more than expected, at least according to Jeff Groth, who was just nominated for an Oscar. Groth says Cooper has an eye for details. He explains.

“He misses nothing (laughs). He would look at things and he would even pick out some of the smallest things and what things he can pick up so we can address them. He was definitely a giant I think he has a lot more experience with that Editing than most people would believe. “

In addition to Bradley Cooper who comes in to help joker, Joaquin Phoenix was also in the editorial office quite a bit, says Jeff Groth. Phoenix works in a way that many people think is unorthodox, and being part of the editing process coincides with it. Groth is not used to actors hanging around during editing. He had that to say.

“I think he was probably more in the editing room than any other actor I’ve worked with … What was interesting about getting him in was that he always strove for the feeling of what was on screen to imitate the feeling he had that day (he shot it). It was a really interesting perspective to be in the room. Of course you put together what you put together but then someone says like: I experienced this moment and here’s what I feel. ‘It’s another interesting perspective, so a big compliment to Todd for coming in. “

joker It was a lot of teamwork that took full advantage of the time they had. There was no margin. Instead, the revisions and additional adjustments were made during the main photography, which increased the urgency of the final cut. The film made over $ 1 billion at the box office and now has eleven Oscar nominations. It looks like they all did something right. The interview with Jeff Groth was originally conducted by Collider.

