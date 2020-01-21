advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2019-12-26 12: 58: 35.0

Braden Galloway speaks to the media on Thursday

SCOTTSDALE, AZ –

Braden Galloway will do something on Saturday that he hasn’t done in over a year. He leaves the team hotel with his teammates, takes the bus to the stadium, and enters a locker room to get ready for the Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff semi-final against the state of Ohio.

advertisement

He will prepare to play in a game.

“This is one of the biggest games of the year,” Galloway told TigerNet on Thursday. “I’m just glad that I can play there.”

The second tight end, which was one of three Clemson players to receive a one-year ban before last year’s College Football Playoff after being tested positive for the banned substance Ostarine, has recently been officially approved by the NCAA and will compete against the Buckeyes.

It was a long year in many ways and it was a short year. It all started with a call from head coach Dabo Swinney last December.

“Coach Swinney called me. I was shopping for Christmas with my mother and that kind of ended. All of a sudden, ”Galloway said. “At the beginning we really didn’t know what it was. I still don’t know how it got into my system. I’m still not very familiar with it, but I know a little more about it since we did the research. It was definitely a hard time, especially for my mother. She did so much for me and I didn’t want to miss this opportunity. It was a difficult time. But this year flew by. I’ve learned a lot from it, but I know I didn’t go wrong in my heart, so I feel good about it. It was definitely a tough year. “

Galloway said his belief and the fact that the Clemson football program supports players as people rather than just football helped him through the difficult times.

“Really just my belief. I’ve always been to church and stuff, but I trust in God and that He has a plan. And then the people at Clemson – I looked back on it earlier, and if I had gone to another school that was all about football, I probably wouldn’t have been able to get through the past year, ”said Galloway. “People still supported me. Some soccer sticks only serve people’s talents, and of course I wasn’t able to appear on the field, but I was still treated like any other player out there. It was cool to see it from that perspective, because I know if something happened to me and I got hurt or something, I’ll be treated the same way. “

Galloway has gone to great lengths to ensure that he does not eat products or foods that are not recommended by Clemson’s nutritionists and trainers, but the week after a drug test is always stressful.

“It bothers me when there are NCAA drug tests. I don’t know how it got into my system, and every time I go for a drug test, I’m nervous for the next week because I don’t know if I put anything in my system that I only do knew nothing. “He said.” But we’re very serious about the nutritional plan we have. And I’ll let them know what I’m putting into my body outside of the facility. It makes me nervous until I get the text that says that my drug test was negative. ”

Galloway spent most of the season and spring working on the Clemson Scout team and developed a close relationship with Brent Venables. He also learned to appreciate the game he loves.

“I just appreciate the game more and I appreciate the opportunity. It can be taken away from you immediately, whether it’s an injury or whatever you do. Galloway said. “And with Coach V (Brent Venables) you know that you get full throttle, whether it’s a walk-through or a full pad. We’re getting physical over there. I love coach V. He pushed me like I was one of his own players. There were times when I went to training and didn’t feel like being there, but he could push me through. Now I am ready to contribute to the team in some form or in some way. “

He now feels like a better football player than before the suspension.

“I do and power hour is a big reason for that. We trained for an hour or an hour and a quarter of an hour every day, ”said Galloway. “It made me a stronger player and I watched films myself. There is a support person who ensures that I am up to date on the crime even though I was not part of the crime. I think that was the greatest. “

The circle closes on Saturday when it is back in the game for the first time in some time.

“Obviously there will be nerves out there. I haven’t played in a year, ”said Galloway. “I know I didn’t do anything wrong, so I go out there and appreciate the opportunity and enjoy the moment.”

Clemson WR enters the transfer portal

Clemson awards team honors, Michael Dean Perry receives Dawkins award

advertisement