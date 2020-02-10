Brad Pitt Finally, his children raved about them during his Oscar acceptance speech after insulting them at previous awards ceremonies.

The father of six – Maddox18 Pax16 Zahara15 Shiloh, 13 and 11 year old twins Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt – talked about his children when he won the Best Supporting Actor award on February 9 for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

In an emotional speech at the Academy Awards, he paid tribute to the big brood with his ex, Angelina Joliein its last seconds.

“This is for my kids who paint everything I do,” said 56-year-old Pitt, holding up his Oscars statue. “I adore you,” said the proud father.

Radar readers know that Pitt insulted and did not mention his children during the award season because he won award after award.

During his January Golden Globes speech, he joked about his dating life as his first ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, sat in the audience and laughed. But he didn’t mention the six children.

At the SAG Awards, he also joked that he wasn’t “getting on with his wife”, was digging up his two failed marriages, but again said nothing about the children.

On the red carpet at the SAG Awards, Pitt mentioned his “beautiful children” to People magazine.

