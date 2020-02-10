For the eighth time, Hollywood icon Brad Pitt was first awarded an Oscar for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.

After numerous different nominations over the years, Pitt’s only victory was when 12 Years a Slave received the “Best Film” award in 2014. Now his representation of the stunt double cliff booth has changed all of this.

The film, written and directed by Tarantino, shows Pitt alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino and Maya Hawke. Once upon a time in Hollywood, Tarantino’s love letter to the film industry, and he was heavily represented at the 92nd Academy Awards with a total of 10 nominations.

Once upon a time in Hollywood, it tells the story of TV actor Dalton and his stunt Double Cliff Booth who went on an odyssey to make a name for themselves in the film industry during the 1969 Charles Manson murders in Los Angeles. The film’s synopsis says, “Actor Rick Dalton gained fame and fortune from starring in a 1950s western, but is now struggling to find meaningful work in a Hollywood he no longer recognizes.

“He spends most of his time drinking and frolicking with Cliff Booth, his carefree best friend and longtime stunt double. Rick also lives alongside Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate – the filmmaker and aspiring actress whose future is forever changed by members of the Manson family. “

Pitt took the stage and said visibly emotionally, “Thank you, this is incredible, really incredible” before paying tribute to Tarantino, DiCaprio, Hollywood and his family.

