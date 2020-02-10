Hooray! Brad Pitt took home a trophy for best supporting actor at the 2020 Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday February 9th and called out his children. “Truly unbelievable. Many thanks to the academy for these honors, ”began the 56-year-old. “This is really about Quentin Tarantino – you are original, unique. The film industry would be a much darker place without you, and I love the ethos you gave Cliff Booth. “

“Find the best in people, expect the worst, but find the best,” he added. “Leo [DiCaprio]I will ride your coat tails every day, man, the view is fantastic. I would also like to say that it is time to give our stunt coordinators and crews a little love. I’m not one to look back, but that’s what made me do it. “

He concluded with: “It was once in Hollywood, isn’t that the truth?” It is for my children, everything I do – I adore you. “

The handsome guy, 56, had a great year, to say the least. In January he won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor – a feature film for playing Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and then won a SAG Award in addition to a BAFTA.

The Fight Club Alum had taken a break from attending the cinema, but in 2019 he celebrated his comeback at the Quentin Tarantino Film in addition to starring roles in Ad Astra in September. Brad is back and better than ever.

Brad’s work has not only been recognized by the entertainment industry, but his acceptance speeches have thrilled everyone. The American, who comes from Oklahoma, could not travel to the UK for the BAFTA Awards, but was his co-star Margot Robbie Read some of his key points to the audience. “Brad Pitt couldn’t be here tonight for family reasons, so he asked me to read his answer for him,” the blonde beauty began. “He starts with the words: ‘Hey, Great Britain. I heard you were single, welcome to the club. I wish you all the best in your divorce, blah blah blah. “Then he says,” Thank you, The Academy for this extreme honor. “He says that he is given the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and the titans who came before, so this is particularly significant. “

Brad previously announced that he would add his SAG statue to his “tinder profile” after his victory. “Let’s face it – it was a difficult part. A man gets up, takes off his shirt and doesn’t get on with his wife. It’s a long way, big,” he said, referring to his ex Angelina Jolie,

In addition to Brad, the fans are not over his reunion with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston at the SAGs. “He grabbed her as she walked over,” an In Touch source reported exclusively on her interaction. “They had this sweet little moment with a kind of hug and a cheek kiss. They whispered to each other, but with all the excitement it was not heard. “

After that, the 50-year-old Friends alum hovered “on cloud nine”, an eyewitness said, and “couldn’t stop smiling” when she later came into the press room.

Congratulations, Brad! You deserve it.