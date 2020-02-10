We can’t count how many great moments happened at the 2020 Oscars, but we won’t forget when Brad Pitt went over to talk Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson at the 92nd Academy Awards.

When everyone was still looking for their seats, 56-year-old Brad went to the Toy Story actor and 63-year-old singer from “Throw Me a Party” to talk. The trio seemed to be engrossed in intense conversation as photographers captured the interaction behind the scenes.

However, the singer of “Throw Me a Party” didn’t seem too worried as she continued to smile and smile at Brad while her husband watched.

For the Hollywood event, the Ad-Astra star won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. When he took the stage to deliver his acceptance speech, Brad made sure that his children were shouted at in front of all his friends.

“Truly unbelievable. Many thanks to the Academy for these honors, ”said Brad, holding his trophy. “This is really about Quentin Tarantino – They are original, unique. The film industry would be a much darker place without you, and I love the ethos you gave Cliff Booth. “

“Seek the best in people, expect the worst, but seek the best,” he added. “Leo [DiCaprio]I will ride your coattails every day, man. The view is fantastic. I would also like to say that it is time to give our stunt coordinators and crews a little love. I’m not one to look back, but that’s what made me do it. “

After thanking everyone he needed, Brad ended his speech with a reference to his 6 children, who were probably watching at home. “It was once in Hollywood, wasn’t it? It’s for my kids, everything I do – I adore you,” he said.

We wonder if Brad, Rita and Tom went for a drink later. That would be another great moment that we don’t want to miss!