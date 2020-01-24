Brad Pitt reveals whether he's really on the tinder after his cheeky SAG award speech

advertisement

In a shocking and disappointing turn, Brad Pitt isn’t on Tinder. Hollywood star “Once Upon A Time” confirmed that he wasn’t really using the dating app after joking about it during his thank-you speech to the Screen Actors Guild Award on Sunday. Pitt is officially single after separating from Angelina Jolie.

“I have to add that to my Tinder profile,” said Pitt at the beginning of his speech at the SAG Awards. “Thank you, my brothers and sisters. That means so much, more than I can imagine. I want you to know that I see everything. I see you all and the work was fascinating.”

Pitt won the supporting role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He also won the Golden Globe in the same category and is the leader for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

An additional reporter spoke to Pitt at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Thursday and asked him if he really had a Tinder profile.

“Did you know that Tinder subscriptions went crazy because of you?” Pitt was asked.

“I’m not there,” Pitt replied over page six. “I’m not even sure how it works. It just sounded strange to me.”

While Pitt isn’t on Tinder, other celebrities use dating apps. For some, it can get a little complicated. In December, Sharon Stone announced that Bumble had disabled their account because too many people thought their profile was wrong.

“I went to the (bumblebee) dating site (sic) and they closed my account,” Stone tweeted along with a screenshot explaining why. “Some users reported that it could not be me! Hey (Bumble), am I excluding? Don’t exclude yourself from the hive.”

Bumble later noticed the problem and reactivated her account.

“There can only be one (queen) stone,” tweeted the Bumble team. “Looks like our users thought they were too good to be true. We made sure they weren’t blocked again. We hope that everyone in our community will need a second to review their profile. (Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct will get a pass today!) “

Last fall, people discovered that Ben Affleck was using Raya, a dating app designed specifically for people in the entertainment industry. Pitt admitted that he was there, hoping to use the extra attention the story received to raise awareness of Midnight Mission.

“HA, you got me. I’m out,” Affleck wrote on Twitter. “But let’s take it seriously for a moment and talk about something that really matters. I’ve been recovering for over a year and part of it has been helping others. The Midnight Mission is an incredible organization that helps people in need find a home . Training, development and recreation. “

“I donate today because people fight addiction every day who don’t have the resources and need help,” Affleck continued. “Raya, you there? Who’s still with me?”

Pitt was previously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005 and Jolie from 2014 to 2016. Jolie and Pitt are officially single, but there are reports that there are still some issues that the two have to solve.

Photo credit: Matthew Simmons / Getty Images for SBIFF

