Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix win at the SAG Awards

The Screen Actors Guild Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday, with Hollywood’s largest and brightest stars for the ceremony.

Parasite, Renee Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix were among the winners and Phoebe Waller-Bridge continued its awards show hot streak.

Here are some of the best photos of the night: Robert De Niro took the prize for lifelong performance home and received the gong from Leonardo DiCaprio (Chris Pizzello / AP)

Parasite was the winner for the best ensemble cast in a film (Chris Pizzello / AP)

Jennifer Lopez and Renee Zellweger were among the stars on the carpet (Matt Sayles / AP)

Jennifer Aniston received the award for outstanding performance from a female actor in a drama series for The Morning Show (Chris Pizzello / AP)

Brad Pitt received the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood (Chris Pizzello / AP)

Meanwhile, Renee Zellweger won big for her role as Judy Garland (Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

Rachel Brosnahan took a selfie with fans before the ceremony (Matt Sayles / Invision / AP)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was one of the winners for her role in Fleabag (Chris Pizzello / AP)

Sam Rockwell reversed his prize for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television film or mini series for Fosse / Verdon (Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

Helena Bonham Carter walked across the carpet in jewels inlaid with jewels (Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

Christian Bale turned out for the Los Angeles ceremony (Matt Sayles / Invision / AP)

And Joaquin Phoenix won a prize for playing the eponymous lead role in Joker (Chris Pizzello / AP)

