Brad Pitt reacts to ex Jennifer Aniston Reunion Frenzy

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, 56-year-old Pitt admitted that he had to deal with the reactions of the fans.

“I don’t know, I am blissfully naive and I will stay that way,” he said.

The actor also explained how he tries to avoid news about himself as much as possible.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Pitt was intoxicated when he was caught behind the scenes and stared at his ex-wife, 50, lovingly while she delivered her Sag Award thank-you speech on Sunday, January 19. Series for her role The morning show,

In the meantime, Pitt has also received the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role.

After Aniston’s acceptance speech, the two met behind the scenes. Pitt took a grip on Aniston’s hand when the two couldn’t stop smiling.

They were married from 2000 to 2005, but their relationship broke up after he started an affair with Angelina Jolie.

The friends Star told Extra that she thought Pitt’s answer was a “sweet” gesture.

“We all grew up together, we really did,” she added. “It just feels like a really fun evening to celebrate and cheer each other on and keep working. You don’t really have much of a life, so it’s nice to come out and put on a nice dress and celebrate your friends and their work and inspire each other to keep going. “

After seeing Pitt again, an eyewitness found that after winning the SAG Award, Aniston was happier than usual when she entered the press room.

