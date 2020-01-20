Brad Pitt jokes that he honors 'Tinder Profile' as the best supporting actor

advertisement

Brad Pitt surely reveals that he’s a normal guy when he’s not in hit films. He also gave this impression in his last speech at the award ceremony at the 2020 SAG Awards. After winning the Best Supporting Actor, Pitt grabbed his prize, picked up the microphone, and delivered an unforgettable speech.

Brad Pitt becomes the best supporting actor at the #SAGAwards: “I have to add this to my Tinder profile” https://t.co/GESKRiECOo pic.twitter.com/wQtExRjflw

– Variety (@Variety) January 20, 2020

“I have to add that to my Tinder profile,” he started his speech. “Thank you, my brothers, my sisters. That means so much, more than I can imagine. I want you to know that I see everything. I see you all and the work was fascinating.”

Pitt continued on his humorous path, saying he wanted to thank his co-stars and some famous stars seen in Quentin Tarantino’s film, such as Margot Robbie’s and Margaret Qualley’s. He joked about how challenging the role was and joked: “Let’s face it, it was a difficult part. The guy who gets high takes off his shirt and doesn’t get along with his wife.”

“I love this community so much. I met so many great people along the way. We know pain. We know loneliness. We put it on the canvas. We know moments of grace. We know moments of wisdom. We bring it up the canvas.” Screen, “he said.” Damn, I think that’s a worthy endeavor. “

Pitt, who “has been with us for 30 years” and “some projects are working, some are not,” said his friends, “enjoy this evening because it will be back to work tomorrow.”

This is his second time that he has won an award from the SAGs. Previously, he won in 2010 for Inglorious Basterds in the Outstanding Performance by a Ensemble in a Motion Picture category. In total, he was nominated nine times in his career. The tinder joke caused a huge reaction from the crowd when director Quentin Tarantino and actor Adam Driver giggled among those present – including Ex Jennifer Aniston, who laughed and clapped lovingly.

Always thought he was a baby, but now more. His speech was fabulous. The humble view he has, grateful and sincere. Funny and excellent

– MURREY (@ Daytona47), January 20, 2020

Pitt’s honor comes after playing the role of Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He previously won the Golden Globe Awards in the same category.

His acceptance speech was very well received on social media. Many viewers at home quickly took the time to talk about his humor, and especially his mention of tinder.

“Brad Pitt blew me away. I could log in to Tinder just to paint for him,” wrote one user.

Another commented: “Brad Pitt literally made a teaser joke after winning a SAG award … iconic …”

Brad Pitt is back in my top 5. He’s hot, he’s single and he’s kidding !! It’s time to go back to Tinder. 😂 # SAGAwards2020

– DVR Slave (@DVRslave) January 20, 2020

The award season will continue with the 91st Academy Awards next month. There Pitt will have another chance to get up in front of the podium. He is nominated for best supporting actor. Before that, he will also be at the BAFTA Awards because he is also nominated for his work on Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

