Brad Pitt jokes about Tinder, Jennifer Aniston laughs

Brad Pitt On Sunday, January 19, his trophy shelf was given more weight and a 2020 Screen Actors Guild Award for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The 56-year-old Pitt entered the stage with a smile after receiving generous applause from famous faces in the room – including his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston,

“I’ll add this to my Tinder profile,” Pitt began in a supporting role in his male actor speech. “Thank you, my brothers, my sisters. That means so much. More than I can imagine. I want you to know that I see everything. I watch all of you and the work was fascinating. So I thank you. I want to thank my co-stars – Leo [DiCaprio]. Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie’s feet … Seriously, Quentin Tarantino] has separated more women from their shoes than the T.S.A. “

Brad Pitt accepts the award for outstanding performance of a male actor in a supporting role for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 19, 2020. Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

The Ad-Astra star continued: “We all know that we do team sports and we encourage each other. And I’ve worked with some great people. Mr. [Al] Pacino. Mr. [Bruce] Dern. Kurt RussellLeo Dakota Fanning]. Tim [othy Olyphant], Where are you guys Mrs. [Julia] Butters, Margaret Qualley, Austin Butler, You increased my game. I sure hope I did the same for you. Let’s be honest It was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes off his shirt and doesn’t get along with his wife. ‘

Aniston, who later won the SAG award for best actress in a drama series for her role in The Morning Show, laughed at her ex’s sincere joke. The couple were married from 2000 to 2005.

Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards.

“Listen, I love our community so much. It was incredible for me. I met so many great people on the way. You all know each other in this room, we know pain, we know loneliness. We bring that to the screen, ”concluded Pitt. “We know moments of grace. We had moments of wisdom. We bring that to the screen. We all laughed at our ridiculousness. We know funny and we bring that to the screen. And I think that’s a worthy endeavor. “

Pitt has received seven nominations for the SAG Award in the past and was nominated for his leading roles in The Strange Fall by Benjamin Button and Moneyball, as well as for his work in the theater companies of Babel, Benjamin Button, Inglorious Basterds, 12 Years a Slave and The Big nickt Kurz , He and his Inglorious Basterds colleagues won the 2010 award for the outstanding performance of an ensemble in a feature film.

In addition to his two SAG nominations for 2020, Pitt’s work in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also earned him nominations for this year’s Academy Awards and BAFTA Awards, and was recognized as Best Supporting Actor – Feature Film earlier this month.

Pitt praised both Tarantino [56] and DiCaprio [45] in his acceptance speech to Golden Globes on January 5. “First of all I have to thank the man himself, Mr. Quentin Tarantino,” he said. “The man, the myth, the legend, for this experience, for the film, one that I will never forget. Thank you, my brother, I really appreciate that.”

He continued: “I also have to thank my partner for crime, LDC. Before The Revenant, I watched his fellow campaigners receive awards, stand up, and thank him extensively year after year, and I know why. He is an all-star, he is a gent. I wouldn’t be here without you, man. I thank you anyway. ‘

The actor also made a reference to DiCaprio’s role in the Titanic and said, “I would have shared the raft.”

