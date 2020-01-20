Brad Pitt jokes about Jen & Angie divorces at SAG Awards

advertisement

Brad Pitt made the audience laugh at the 2020 SAG Awards as he joked about his broken marriages in front of his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston,

Acceptance of the award for outstanding performance of the male actor in the supporting role for his role in Quentin TarantinoOnce upon a time in Hollywood, when 56-year-old Pitt delivered a funny story about winning the statue.

“I can add this to my tinder profile” Angelina JolieSaid his ex-husband.

Pitt then told the crowd of actors that he found their performance awesome. “You increased my game. I sure hope I did the same for you.

“Let’s be honest. It was a difficult part,” he confessed, joking about the role he played in the film.

“A guy who gets high, takes off his shirt and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a long distance. Great,” said Pitt when the crowd went wild.

Tom Hanks The crowd was totally confused, and even Aniston, 50, smiled when the camera panned and even Pitt laughed at his own joke.

He raved about his love of acting and his comeback in the industry.

“Each of us in this room knows pain, we know loneliness. We put that on the screen … We all laughed at our ridiculousness … we know funny and we put that on the screen. And I think that’s a worthy endeavor. ‘

Pitt and Aniston merged in 2000 and separated only five years later in 2005 after seeing Jolie in the lead role in the film Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

He and Jolie had six children together, but waited until 2014 to get married. They divorced in 2017 and fought bitterly after their separation.

Pitt failed to mention it Maddox. Pax. Shiloh. Zahara. knox or Vivienne again during his acceptance speech.

However, he said he had “beautiful children” during his pre-show interview with People magazine.

