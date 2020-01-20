Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston

advertisement

The one where they go their own way. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attended the same SAG Awards afterparty on Sunday, January 19, but managed to stay on both sides.

“Brad and Jen didn’t cross at the SAG after party,” an eyewitness tells us exclusively about Weekly. “Brad was hanging around on the right side of the party after the entrance Leonardo Dicaprio and the crew from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Jen stayed in the far left corner of the party all the way. “

The 56-year-old Ad-Astra star was “in high spirits when he arrived” and, in the view of the viewer, was “in the best of spirits” throughout his time at the bash.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles. David Fisher / Shutterstock (2)

The former couple also attended Netflix’s after party, although it’s unclear whether they interacted there.

However, Pitt and Aniston, 50, clashed behind the scenes at the SAG Awards the previous Sunday after winning for their roles in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and The Morning Show, respectively. They were photographed in conversation and the actor also held the friend alum’s hand at one point.

Aniston told Extra after the ceremony ended that she thought it “sweet” that Pitt was saying her acceptance speech on the television monitors backstage.

“We all grew up together, we really did. It just feels like a really fun night to party and cheer each other on and keep going,” she said. “You don’t really have much of a life, so it is nice to come out and put on a nice dress and celebrate your friends and their work and inspire each other to keep going. “

The World War II Z-Star told the broadcaster that he was “totally excited” by the actress’s Apple TV + drama, which he described as “really good”.

Aniston went one step further when she told Access Hollywood that Pitt was “more than welcome” to take part in the cast of The Morning Show, in which she starred Reese Witherspoon,

The five-year marriage of the stars ended in 2005 when he continued Angelina Jolie, Since then, however, they have become friends again. The star of the Fight Club even attended Aniston’s 50th birthday party in February 2019.

After her divorce, Pitt was married to Jolie (44) from 2014 to 2019. By the Sea customers share Maddox (18), Pax (16), Zahara (15), Shiloh (13) and the twins Knox and Vivienne (11). Aniston, separation from Justin Theroux in 2017 after two years of marriage.

