Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston unite backstage at SAG Awards 2020: Pics!

Stop everything! Brad Pitt showed his support for ex-wife Jennifer Aniston when she accepted her second win in the Screen Actors Guild on Sunday, January 19.

After the 56-year-old Ad-Astra actor once won a supporting role in Hollywood for an outstanding performance by a male actor, Aniston was recognized by an actress in a drama series for The Morning as the winner for an outstanding performance. In a video by E! Pitt watched the 50-year-old Friends Alaun deliver her acceptance speech.

“Dreams come true, honey. And all of you, your achievements inspire me, ”she said on Sunday. “I have the feeling that we have grown up together for years. I know how many times I’ve been invited to this room in the past 20 years. It was so special how often I was invited. And being up here is really an honor. “

After their respective victories, the two later congratulated each other and held hands briefly. They both seemed to be in a good mood when they greeted each other and smiled.

Earlier that evening, Pitt joked about his previous marriages while Aniston was in the audience. “Let’s be honest. It was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes off his shirt and doesn’t get on with his wife,” he teased at the time.

Pitt’s address was full of jokes related to his romantic life. When he opened his speech, he said that he would add his recent victory at the SAG Awards to his “Tinder profile”.

“Thank you, my brothers, my sisters. That means so much, ”he continued. “More than I can imagine. I want you to know that I see everything. I watch all of you and the work was fascinating. So I thank you. I want to thank my co-stars – Leo [DiCaprio], Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie’s feet … Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the T.S.A. ‘

The actor from Mr. & Mrs. Smith concluded: “We all know what we do is a team sport and we stand up against each other. And I’ve worked with some great people. Mr. [Al] Pacino, Mr. [Bruce] Dern, Kurt Russell, Leo, Dakota [Fanning], Tim [othy Olyphant]. Where are you guys Mrs. [Julia] Butters. Margaret Qualley. Austin Butler. You increased my game. I hope I did the same for you. “

Pitt and Aniston had been married since 2000 until they announced their separation in 2005. In addition to Aniston, Pitt had been married to Angelina Jolie since 2014 until she stopped two years later. They share six children: Maddox [18], Pax [16], Zahara [15], Shiloh [13] and the twins Knox and Vivienne [11].

In December 2019, a source exclusively reported to us about the reason why Pitt’s friendship with Aniston worked so well. “One reason why Brad and Jen are getting along so well now is that they agreed to bury the past rather than analyze what went wrong,” the insider revealed at the time.

