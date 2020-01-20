Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Meet Backstage

advertisement

Everyone was excited when Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston participated in the 2020 SAG Awards and walked alone on the red carpet. But the world spiraled when, after their respective victories on Sunday, January 19, the friendly former Lovebirds had an enchanting encounter behind the scenes and even saw holding hands.

In front of their behind-the-scenes rendezvous, 56-year-old Brad won an outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Quentin TarantinoOnce upon a time in Hollywood, Jennifer, 50, won an outstanding actress performance in a drama series for the Apple TV + series The Morning Show.

Shutterstock [2]

While the former Friends star raved about working on the hit show. “Who knew emotional breakdowns felt so good? It was literally a seven-month therapy that took about 20 years of work. Thank you for seeing that, ”said Jen before calling buddies Reese Witherspoon, “I love you, girl. It took 20 years, but we finally did it!”

Brad couldn’t miss making fun of himself and his dating history. “I have to add that to my Tinder profile,” Brad quipped before taking the big moment a little more seriously. “That means so much more than I can imagine. I want you to know that I see everything. I watch you all and the work was fascinating. “

A source exclusively told In Touch that Jen “couldn’t stop smiling” when she came into the press room after seeing her ex. “She was joking with reporters,” said the insider. “Reporters commented that this was the happiest you have ever seen, the best mood you have ever experienced from the typically press-shy, locked-up Jen.”

This is just the latest in a series of times when Brad and Jen crossed each other over the past year. He first came to Jen when she celebrated her 50th birthday in February 2019, and then he came to Jen’s Christmas party in 2019. Brad even said he would probably meet her at the Golden Globes 2020 earlier this month and said she was a ” good friend”.

We hope this is not the last time Brad and Jen reunite like this!

