A few days after their reunion behind the scenes at the SAG Awards, the internet almost collapsed. Brad Pitt has apologized to his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston for some “of his problems” in their relationship, according to a new report. This new report shows that both Pitt and Aniston moved on after their high-profile breakup in 2005.

“Brad is now completely sober and is in a different place from when they were together,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. “Brad is really an introspective guy who worked hard on himself. He apologized to her for many things that he thought were problems in their relationship. He really takes responsibility for his mistakes and that has changed their relationship with each other today . She.” both have moved on. “

Another source reported ET that Aniston and Pitt are in a much better place since they both went through subsequent divorces (by Justin Theroux and Angelina Jolie, respectively).

“At the moment, they just love and adore each other and have been much closer friends since their divorce,” said the source of the publication. “You have a very mature relationship that has developed over time because both have had marriages that have not worked.”

It is more than obvious that Aniston and Pitt are in good shape after separating over a decade ago. Already in February it was reported that the actor from “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” attended Aniston’s 50th birthday party in Los Angeles, via E! News.

“Jen arrived alone, but was excited to get in,” an insider told the publication about the event. “Brad also arrived alone with a baseball cap. He sneaked in by his side with his long-standing security detail.”

“The guests mingled by the pool and at the back bar, drinking cocktails and roasting Jen. They had a DJ, white flowers and lots of candles,” continued the source. “Everyone came up to Jen and hugged her and shouted Happy Birthday. She had a family there and seemed very happy to be with so many good friends.”

In December, Pitt attended another Aniston party when he allegedly went to her house for Christmas, LEUTE found.

“They’ve been in touch a couple of times since their birthday, and keep it friendly,” said a source about Pitt’s appearance at Aniston’s Christmas party.

And of course, as is known to many, the two stars had a sweet behind-the-scenes reunion at the SAG Awards on January 19, where they both seemed to be in a good mood.

