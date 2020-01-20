advertisement

Here for it! Fans have been longing for Brad Pitt to join the cast of The Morning Show and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston is totally on it.

“He’s more than welcome!” Said 50-year-old “Friends” on Sunday, January 19, on the red carpet of the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards at Access Hollywood, although she found the rumors “weren’t on her.” Radar “.

“They are so interwoven,” she said, laughing, referring to speculating fans. “This is a first for me.”

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt will attend the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020. Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Shutterstock; Christopher Polk / Shutterstock

Later that evening, Aniston won a SAG Award for Outstanding Actress Achievement in a drama series for her role as news anchor Alex Levy on The Morning Show. The Apple TV + series – which also plays the main role Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell – Premiere in November 2019 and production for season 2 has already started.

“I’m so grateful,” she said during her acceptance speech. “Our exceptional lead author has created so many characters that are so complex and complicated and chaotic and ugly and beautifully human.”

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston: The way they were

The win was a big moment for the actress – it was her first SAG trophy since 1996 when she played Rachel Green at Friends – but fans were more impressed by her subsequent reunion with Pitt [56]. Having once achieved an outstanding performance of a male actor in a supporting role in Hollywood, the two congratulated themselves on their big nights and even held hands.

Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy and Steve Carell as Mitch Kessler on “The Morning Show”. Media Res / Apple TV + / Kobal / Shutterstock

The Ad-Astra star was also seen when Aniston’s acceptance speech appeared on the TV monitors behind the stage. Once he smiled and said, “Oh wow.”

SAG Awards 2020: Celebrity Couples Pack on the PDA

The Murder Mystery star called Pitt’s support “cute” after the award ceremony ended and said to Extra: “We all grew up together, we really have it.” It just feels like a really fun night to party and cheer each other on and keep working. “

The exes were married from 2000 to 2005. Aniston later married Justin Theroux in 2015, and they separated in 2017. Meanwhile, Pitt joined the knot Angelina Jolie 2014, and they divorced in 2019. Mr. & Mrs. Smith’s payers share six children: Maddox [18], Pax [16], Zahara [15], Shiloh [13] and the twins Knox and Vivienne [11].

