Brad Pitt hands over Keanu Reeves' neo role in 'The Matrix'

Although 1999 was a big year for Brad Pitt even in our current timeline, there is another timeline in an alternate universe in which this year was even bigger for the Hollywood star Once Upon a Time. In an interview with film historian Leonard Maltin on Wednesday at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Pitt announced that he has passed on a role in The Matrix. The 1999 film in which Pitt starred was David Fincher’s Fight Club.

“I passed The Matrix on,” said Pitt Maltin at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where he received the Leonard Maltin Modern Master Award. “I took the red pill. It’s the only one I call.”

Pitt made it clear that he was only offered a role in the film, though he would not specify which one. He went on to explain why he refused to discuss roles, but he passed them on.

“I come from a place, maybe it’s my upbringing, if I didn’t understand it, it wasn’t mine,” said Pitt. “I really believe that the role was never mine. It’s not mine. It was someone else’s and they do it. I really believe in it. If we did a show about the great films that I passed on, we would need two nights. “

Last year, when The Matrix celebrated its 20th anniversary, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura said The Wrap Pitt was on the list of actors who were eligible for Keanu Reeves’ neo role. Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio were also considered. Di Bonaventura said they were so desperate that they were considering turning Neo into a woman and occupying Sandra Bullock.

“We went out with so many people that I don’t remember. We became desperate,” recalled di Bonaventura. “We went to Sandy Bullock and said ‘We’re going to turn Neo into a girl.’ (Producer) Joel Silver and I worked with Sandy on “Demolition Man” and she was and is a very good friend of mine. It was pretty easy. We sent the script to her to see if she was interested. And if she was interested that we would try to make the change. “

“Back then it was just not for her,” he said. “So it really didn’t go anywhere.”

Di Bonaventura and directors Lilly and Lana Wachowski struggled to convince Warner Bros. of The Matrix because the directors had only made one more film. The hard work paid off, however, and The Matrix quickly became one of the most famous and influential science fiction action films ever made.

Things went well for Pitt, even if he didn’t appear in The Matrix. He is considered the leader who, after winning the Golden Globe and the SAG Award for his supporting role in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, finally won his first Oscar as an actor.

“It’s nights like this that tell me I’m old,” Pitt said to Maltin on Wednesday. “I’ve been here for a while. I can’t stand night shots anymore, I’ll gladly hand over a stunt to a stunt man. I can’t remember the first rule of the fight club. But it’s also a night that I really remember feel. ” , really blessed. “

The Oscars broadcast will be broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, February 9th.

Photo credit: Michael Tran / Getty Images

