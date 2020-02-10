Brad Pitt, who had just won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, celebrated at the Vanity Fair After Party, where he mingled with other celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for one evening out were date night at the annual bash.

Photos taken during the event show Pitt talking to Kardashian and holding his hand on her wrist as Margaret Qualley, the co-star of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, was standing next to them.

(Photo: Getty / Kevin Mazur / VF20)

Pitt also had some time with West and was photographed shaking hands with the rapper wearing a leather suit and thick square sunglasses.

(Photo: Getty / Kevin Mazur / VF20)

Pitt was also photographed at the party with Elizabeth Banks, Tiffany Haddish, Spike Lee, Tyrese Gibson and Adrien Brody. The 56-year-old received his very first Oscar on Sunday evening and dedicated his award to his children. He and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie share six children, Maddox (18), Pax (16), Zahara (15), Shiloh (13) and the eleven-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

“This is for my children who color everything I do,” said Pitt during his acceptance speech. “I adore you.”

Kardashian spoke to entertainment tonight after the ceremony, describing Pitt’s victory as “so well deserved.”

The mother of four attended the party and wore Alexander McQueen’s Shipwreck Gown from the 2003 designer collection, which she exposed as a gift from her husband.

“This was actually one of my Kanye Christmas presents for Christmas this year,” she said. “Alexander McQueen 2003, it’s his shipwreck dress.”

The founder of KKW Beauty said that she “would always be stressed out about big events like this and what I would wear and the last part of it, so he kind of filled it out and got me some really nice couture pieces, so that I wouldn’t. ” t stress like this. “

Kardashian shared on Instagram that she and West had an evening together at the Vanity Fair party and published a slideshow with photos of the couple entitled “Date Night Oscars 2020”.

Photo credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz