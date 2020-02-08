Once upon a time there was a bromance. Brad Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio have been the royal family of Hollywood for decades, so it is only fitting that their friendship is just as golden.

Although they each worked in the film industry for more than three decades, the two stars only played side by side in Hollywood in 2019. The two have not only made the dreams of the fans come true, but also revived the 2020 award season with their dynamism.

“I also have to thank my partner for crime, LDC,” said Pitt, 56, during his acceptance speech for best supporting actor in a film at the January 2020 Golden Globes Awards. “Before The Revenant, I watched year after year how his fellow campaigners received awards, got up and thanked him extensively, and I know why. He is an all-star, he is a gent. I wouldn’t be here without you, man. I thank you anyway. “

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio attend the premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2019. Shutterstock

He concluded with a joke about the memorable scene on the Titanic Kate WinsletRose had DiCaprios Jack frozen in the water and said, “I would have split the raft.”

When the Fight Club actor received the 2020 SAG Award for Outstanding Achievement of a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, he gave the 45-year-old DiCaprio another shout-out and another castmate Margot Robbie and his wife’s feet.

During the Cannes Film Festival press conference for the Quentin Tarantino Film in May, both stars poured over the collaboration.

“It was very easy and a lot of fun,” the star of Inglourious Basterds told reporters about working on the film with DiCaprio. “It’s the thing to know that you have the best of the best on the opposite side of the table holding the scene with you, and that’s a huge relief.”

Pitt added: “We have the same points of reference, we arrived at the same time, have similar experiences to laugh at and I hope we can do it again, it was great fun.”

The aviator actor also praised his co-star and found that working with actor Curious Case of Benjamin Button was “incredibly easy and convenient”.

“Brad is not only a great actor, he is also a professional. So when Quentin introduces you to these improvised scenarios, we both relate to our story and our character. I have to say that it was incredibly easy – incredibly easy, with Brad to work, “said DiCaprio at the time.” And I hope that together we hopefully made a great cinematic connection in a film about our industry. “

If they don’t praise each other at award ceremonies or during a press tour, the two are friends. They have a common love of pottery, which they are said to do together in Pitt’s house during the boy’s nights, The Sun reported in July 2019.

In Hollywood, it was not the first time in career that these two paths crossed.

Both actors have a show to thank for their first appearance in the spotlight … Growing Pains. Pitt appeared in the series in 1987 and 1989, while DiCaprio starred as Luke Brower in 1991.

Although they never appeared side by side in the series, they both shot up a few years after their appearance.

