Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's backstage reunion awakened fans' feelings

Reunion fans were longing for what happened on Sunday night when Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, who were married from 2000 to 2005, met backstage at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Although the two were often seen at the same award ceremonies, this was one of their rare reunions on camera, even when they took part in the Golden Globes earlier this month. Both also won prizes on Sunday.

(Photo: Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Turner, Getty)

After Pitt won his supporting role in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, the former couple was seen smiling backstage. When Aniston received her award for The Morning Show, Pitt was captured in a video that saw Aniston’s acceptance speech backstage on TV.

I am totally fine. ABSOLUTELY OK. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/2pBud89tg9

– Simona (@simona_ka), January 20, 2020

The fans at home were emotional after seeing photos of Pitts and Aniston’s reunion.

pic.twitter.com/38gacH59JJ

– unfortunate 👍🇺🇸🤷‍♀️ (@ B_E_C_K_61) January 20, 2020

“The continuing joys of this award season are Jennifer Aniston’s reactions when Brad Pitt wins an award,” wrote one.

I wanted to post the same thing. Pic.twitter.com/nLR7xM38aA

– Lavolo (@TheCatKnowsAll), January 20, 2020

“They are friends. And that’s a good thing,” tweeted a fan. “(Still beautiful together, though ..).”

“Love these two so much,” interfered another.

During his acceptance speech for the SAG Awards, Pitt joked about his misfortune with the marriage.

“I have to add that to my Tinder profile,” he started his speech. “Thank you, my brothers, my sisters. That means so much, more than I can imagine. I want you to know that I see everything. I see you all and the work was fascinating.”

Pitt later considered his craft. “I love this community so much,” he added. “I met so many great people along the way. We know pain. We know loneliness. We bring it on screen. We know moments of grace. We know moments of wisdom. We bring this on screen. Damn it, I think that’s a worthy endeavor. “

Brad Pitt, who watches Jennifer Aniston win her award, killed us? To die? Done? #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/0va14ZoNn8

– Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 20, 2020

Pitt and Aniston were seen at the same award ceremonies this month, as long as both film and television appearances can be seen thanks to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Morning Show. They were both at the Golden Globes earlier this month and Pitt won in Hollywood once.

“I meet Jen,” Pitt said to Entertainment Tonight on the Golden Globes red carpet. “She is a good friend.”

Photo credit: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Turner

