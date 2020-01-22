advertisement

After their big reunion at the 2020 Sag Awards, which sparked a lot of speculation about a possible revival of their previous love relationships, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have reportedly wanted “nothing but happiness for each other”. A source close to the situation told PEOPLE about the moment of the photographed reunion: “Jen was happy for Brad. They congratulated each other and that was it.” The source went on to say that “it was an emotional night” but that Aniston “is not with Brad”.

The insider continued, “They are friends and happy for each other. They want nothing but happiness for each other. She is happy to have Brad back in her life as a friend, but that’s it.”

Pitt and Aniston made headlines this week after both of them took the SAG Awards home, and were later photographed as they lovingly congratulated each other behind the scenes.

Aniston received the actress award for outstanding performance in a drama series for her role in the Apple TV + series The Morning Show, and Pitt received the award for outstanding performance of a male actor in a supporting role for his role in Quentin Tarantino Hollywood.

According to Us Weekly, Cheryl Hickey, moderator of Entertainment Tonight Canada, witnessed another big Pitt / Aniston moment backstage, claiming she was there when Pitt heard that Aniston had won her award.

“We were backstage at Winner’s Walk and when Brad Pitt was photographed on the photo wall he heard what Jennifer Aniston was called. He immediately left the photo wall and went to one of the monitors to watch her speech carefully.” Hickey said while talking to Us Weekly. “You could see that he was visually captivated by her, he looked very moved and even wiped his eye in one place.”

Pitt and Aniston were previously married from 2000 to 2005. Their notorious breakup came because Pitt reportedly had a relationship with his co-star Angelina Jolie from Mr. and Mrs. Smith, with whom he would be with until 2016. Aniston eventually married actor Justin Theroux, but the two couples eventually separated.

