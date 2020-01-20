Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie release new Chateau Miraval champagne

advertisement

Committed to your wine. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie The couple may have had to accept a controversial divorce after retiring in September 2016, but the couple are working together at least on one point – at the Château Miraval.

The French winery, bought by Pitt [56] and Jolie [44] in 2008 for $ 67 million and still owned by the couple, is home to a large vineyard that makes the popular Château Miraval wine. The label’s collection already includes the award-winning Miraval Cotes de Provence Rosé. A new rosé champagne will be added to the list in the coming months, according to Us Weekly.

Marc Perrin The legendary winemaker Famille Perrin, who, in collaboration with the famous duo, produces all of Château Miraval’s wine, spoke about the upcoming offer. “We will create the only champagne house that only produces rosé,” he said recently to Wine Spectator. “We will try to improve the quality of rosé in champagne as much as possible.”

Perrin also noted that Château Miraval used the help of Rodolphe Péters, who, according to the publication, is known as one of the “hottest producers” in the region to produce this new rosé champagne.

In particular, Péters was praised for its unusual rosé technique, in which a Pinot Meunier is mixed with Chardonnay, which is allowed to “bleed” from a tank with red must at the start of the fermentation process. Although this usually leads to a richer end product, it is not yet known what the Miraval Rosé champagne will taste like.

This emerging sparkling wine is the second libation that the stars of Mr. and Mrs. Smith have released since their separation. In January 2019, Château Miraval launched a wine called Studio by Miraval, which is an allusion to the winery’s musical history.

Although Pitt and Jolie now both benefit from the literal fruits of the Château Miraval, the 1,200-hectare property on which the couple had made a covenant in August 2014 was previously a point of contention for the former husband and wife, preventing that they achieved their ultimate divorce successes. “The whole point is the value of Miraval,” a source told us in September 2019.

However, Pitt saw things differently and felt that he had been “more than generous with other financial elements” of the separation. The insider told us that Ad Astra star Jolie even offered a “one-time lump sum payment of $ 10 million”.

The native of Oklahoma joked about his earlier drama with ex-women Jolie and Jennifer Aniston “Let’s face it, it was a difficult part,” he said of his award-winning role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” “The guy who gets high takes off his shirt and doesn’t get along with his wife. It was a long distance.”

50-year-old Pitt and Aniston, who had gotten to know each other quite well at the SAG Awards, separated in January 2005. Pitt started his relationship with Jolie in the same year.

