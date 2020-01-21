Brad Paisley, Addie Pratt surprise St. Jude Country Cares Crowd

advertisement

A room full of music industry insiders is hard to please, but Brad Paisley and Addie Pratt had no problems during the St. Jude Country Cares annual songwriter concert on Saturday, January 18, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Similar to Paisley’s TV special in December, the two sang “Alive Right Now”, a song that the hit maker wrote a year ago with long-time co-author Kelley Lovelace. The lyrics are brimming with optimism, but never approach kitschy. Before the performance, Paisley realized that it was the perfect culmination when Pratt came to him.

“When I sing the words, ‘It’s great to be alive now,’ that’s one thing. But hearing it from you?” He said, turning to Addie. “

Pratt is more than just a happy college freshman. The Mississippi-born patient was a cancer patient in St. Jude a few years ago – one who passed some time between songwriting treatments. She found her voice as a little girl, but found a way to pool her experiences in “I Hold On,” a song about hope, faith, and perseverance. These are words you hear a lot when you speak to people (patients, staff, and outsiders) who have visited the Children’s Research Hospital.

“It’s great to have a life now / Somehow by the grace of God / Nobody knows how long it will take / But guess you’re alive right now,” Pratt sings during the last chorus of “Alive Right Now”. Before the show, Paisley prepared the song by reminding everyone that it is still a great planet even in these difficult times.

“Don’t lose sight of that,” he said with the guitar in hand, flanked by Brett Young and Randy Owen, the other two performers, during the annual Country Cares Songwriter’s Dinner. “I think the best example of what humanity is capable of is this hospital.”

Paisley has long been a follower of St. Jude. In fact, in 2018, he was honored with the Angels Among Us Award – an award given to a country artist who, for St. Jude, like Country Cares founder Owen, goes above and beyond. Lady Antebellum was awarded the honor in 2020.

Pratt is currently focused on college, but admits that Paisley has helped make her dreams of country music come true. Before the ceremony for Lady A on Friday night, she spoke to Taste of Country and said she wasn’t nervous about singing. She wasn’t nervous the last time, even though she knew the television audience would be in the millions. Call it a natural … or call it part of God’s plan.

“I’m really grateful for everything I’ve been given,” she admits. “So I don’t want to pretend that I am something that I am not. It’s a really unattractive quality in people who believe that their blessing is something they did. If we were really given everything.”

Country Cares is the country music community fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. More than $ 850 million has been raised in 31 years. On February 6th and 7th, Taste of Country will help over a dozen national radio stations to raise money for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with a webathon / radiothon. Over the past six joint efforts, more than $ 9.2 million has been raised, and much more has been collected from other TSM stations throughout the year. If you would like to donate, find out about various options here.

