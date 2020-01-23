advertisement

You can now add ‘actress’ to the job description of the winner of Big Brother Naija 2019 Mercy Eke because the TV star is going to make her acting debut in Toyin Abraham’s movie ‘The fate of Alakada“.

Toyin Abraham first broke the news on her Instagram with pictures of herself with Mercy and comedian, Broda Shaggi. Mercy has also shared a goofy video of the trio on her IG page with the caption:

Mad oooo😂fate from alakada in cinemas from April 10, 2020, you can’t miss this hilarious movie with @toyin_abraham @brodashaggi @stephaniecoker @swankyjerry and I lambo🎬🎥

“Fate of Alakada” is the fourth film in the Alakada franchise and will premiere in cinemas on 10 April. The long-awaited film plays a lot of stars such as celebrities Swanky Jerry, Stephanie Coker, Mabel Makun, Broda Shaggi, Big Brother Naija Khloe and Khafi and others.

Photo credit: @Toyinabraham

