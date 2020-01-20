Boyz II's national anthem performance for men has nostalgic fans

advertisement

Fans agreed with the San Francisco 49ers decision to have Boyz II Men sing the national anthem before the team’s NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers. Although the band is a Philadelphia-born and raised group, they sang the song before the game at Levi Stadium. Her appearance and her own little twist on the song convinced the audience.

Why don’t BOYZ II MEN sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl ?!

That is so much bigger than the NFC. pic.twitter.com/5r96ao7EIn

– Brandon Chamberlain (@brandnizzle), January 19, 2020

“So about this national anthem,” began a tweet. “The first quarter was great, but you could give me Boyz II men to repeat the national anthem for 15 minutes and I would still be there.”

“Ok, I was too excited that Boyz II Men was singing the national anthem,” wrote another.

“The Boyz II Men national anthem was so good,” read one tweet. “It got me into my feelings.”

Boyz II Men came to the fore behind Motown Records and produced No. 1 singles such as “End of the Road” and “I’m Make Love to You”.

Philly’s own @BoyzIIMen played today’s national anthem before kick-off. # FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/jW2M5m0ZqH

– Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles), September 7, 2018

They also performed the anthem for their hometown Philadelphia Eagles, most recently at the start of the 2018 season.

There were similar reactions to this performance, with one user particularly welcoming because they brought their own flare to the song.

“Hey @BoyzIIMen, a whole nation is applauding you right now,” read the tweet. “Beautiful rendition of our nation’s anthem. One of the most magnificent presentations I’ve ever heard, gentlemen.”

BOYZ II MEN sings the national anthem !!

5th grade I freak out # NFCChampionship pic.twitter.com/QA8JHOI16d

– Melissa Y. Kim (@melissaykim), January 19, 2020

In addition to the R&B group of the 90s, the Levi Stadium also had a half-time performance, which was directed by Lil Jon. His efforts, which did not make it into FOX reporting during the break, also convinced the fans present.

“This stadium is right at the top and Lil Jon is at the halftime show … that’s amazing,” said a fan of the game, who was posted on Twitter.

The 49ers were too much for the Packers led by Aaron Rodgers when they crossed to a 37:20 win. The victory celebrated their first appearance in the Super Bowl since 2013, as they will take the Lombardi Trophy home for the first time since winning in 1994. You will compete against the Kansas City Chiefs who defeated the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship.

—–

