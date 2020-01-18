Boy's football - The Ukiah Daily Journal

advertisement

During Thursday night’s football match (January 9) with Roseland University Prep, the UHS Wildcats seemed to be the same. Ukiah was in sixth place in the Redwood Division of the NBL, by a thin margin of a draw against Piner earlier this month (at 0-1-1), and 2-4-3 in general. Roseland was barely one step behind with a 0-2 competition mark and a 3-3-2 overall.

Roseland is a recently released (2004) small charter school in SW Santa Rosa Justice, integrity, curiosity, achievement is the credo they strive to prepare their school population for college. They have fewer athletic teams than normal high school, have 97 percent graduation and are 98 percent minority.

The knights are a newcomer to the NBL, but were a spirited and motivated group against the Wildcats on this cold windless evening. I noticed that the ball was mainly in the UHS side of the field and the RUP had 12 shots on target to the 4 of the Wildcats in the first half. Roseland took a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute, when a 30-meter long shot found its mark halfway through the onion, which was impossible to defend. So it was 0-1 with 40 minutes to play. However, the UHS game was not properly disciplined because there was almost no violation. One or two passes were the maximum before the next ball went wrong or was stolen by a white shirt.

The knight’s keeper was very active and thwarted every deep punch of a UHS striker. The Ukiah goalkeepers have had problems with skills and coverage, but they faced the challenge in the first half.

The game became a routine in the second half when the visitors scored 4 goals for the home team. The final score was 1-5 RUP.

Here is the assessment of coach Shane Huff: “I was disappointed in our overall team effort! We had individual players who worked hard, but as a team it was a bad effort on our home field; by far the worst defeat in the past two seasons. We will work hard to change attitudes because we are better than this and we must step up and believe that! RUP is honored when they go crazy, muscular and purely dominate their desire to win!

Lalo Diaz and Jose Quinones played a full 80 minutes, while Anthony Tinejero and Isaac Mosqueda spent 75 minutes on the muddy field. The JV under coach Felipe Chavez won a skewed 4-0 ruling prior to the varsity tilt.

The football competition of the Kat competition now gains steam with matches twice a week; Tuesday the 14th at Cardinal Newman, the 16th at home against league-leader Maria Carrillo and January 21 at Analy HS. 18.00 is the typical start for varsity; 4:30 in the afternoon. for JVs.

On the positive side, Measure A is ready at the start of the March vote to repair school district heating systems, cooling systems and other failing infrastructure needs and to create a safe, dry, all-weather football surface at UHS. Fifty-five percent of voters must say yes to A … for this essential bond measure.

In the NorCal pride department, which suffers from the disadvantages of huge traffic jams, priceless housing and mistreatment of our most vulnerable citizens without shelter; the SF Forty-niners masterfully bow in the NFL playoffs. Popular drinking holes have realized a huge influx of football fans who say “let’s go” and gallons of Pliny the Elder while the red and gold make their way to the NFC championships and hopefully the Super Bowl on February 2 in Miami, Florida on Hard Rock Stage.

