On Friday, a coalition of four progressive U.S. groups launched a # SkipAIPAC campaign to pressure Democratic presidential candidates in 2020 to be missed at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee political conference in Washington next month.

Although it has been recalculated, there is little news about the move of IfNotNow, MoveOn, Indivible and the Working Families Party. Essentially, this is a continuation of efforts made last year to keep Democrats from gathering 18,000 activists at what is arguably the largest annual US support rally for Israel, which culminates in lobbying on Capitol Hill.

skip

– IfNotNow tweet

Here’s the full explanation of the growing # SkipAIPAC coalition.

For media inquiries:

Yonah Lieberman, [email protected]

Anna Zuccaro, [email protected]

Rob Duffey, [email protected]

Emily Phelps, [email protected] pic.twitter.com/FyWjLKtwYo

– IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) February 7, 2020

MoveOn, who led the 2019 campaign, declared the efforts of the past year to be an unqualified success. The fact was celebrated that “the influx of progressive candidates who confirm that they will not be taking part – even those who have left in recent years – shows how the momentum is shifting.”

Even more eager to emphasize the Democrats’ willingness to follow the progressive call and stay away from AIPAC last year? Republican. In 2019, Vice President Mike Pence said on the AIPAC podium: “As I stand before you, eight Democratic presidential candidates boycott exactly this conference. Let me be clear on this point: anyone who aspires to the highest office in the country should not be afraid to stand with the strongest supporters of Israel in America. It is wrong to boycott Israel and it is wrong to boycott AIPAC. ”

There were good reasons to take the “boycott” pronouncements from the left and right with a grain of salt: The Washington Post officially stated the “boycott” description of two out of four “Pinocchios” on its praised fact checker. Why? Because three of the so-called “boycotters” met representatives of the pro-Israel lobby on Capitol Hill, even though they did not attend the conference themselves. Almost everyone else said they chose not to participate because they were “accused of not being invited” or “planning conflicts” for no ideological or political reasons.

“Pence would have been on a more solid footing if he had said, ‘This is a moment of danger to the pro-Israeli armed forces, and no one should say that they have a schedule conflict or have not received an invitation not to be seen here friends “Wrote the post.

JTAs Ron Kampeas at the time wrote that Israel observers should “keep an eye on next year’s political conference if the candidates cannot strip AIPAC without justification – and may be less inclined to do so when they start out.” to satisfy the democratic base and reach independent voters. ”

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

Well, “next year” is here. The most enthusiastic of the progressive groups in this year’s expanded campaign is IfNotNow – the Jewish group that has evolved from an attempt to transform the U.S. Jewish community to a campaign to influence the democratic candidates for Israel. The energetic young team chased the candidates on the campaign and made the move last week to persuade the candidates to use U.S. military aid to Israel to end the occupation and to urge them to stay away from AIPAC.

IfNotNow activist Sarah O’Connor led the mission in New Hampshire town halls. The two candidates were firmly attached to the progressive base: Senators Bernie Sanders (Vermont) and Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts).

U.S. Presidential Candidate Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally at Keene State College in Keene, New Hampshire, February 9, 2020.AFP

First up was Sanders, the progressive favorite that the group must have thought was an easy target for anti-AIPAC engagement.

When O’Connor Sanders said she was “disgusted and horrified” by the Trump administration’s “peace plan,” and she was certain Sanders was doing so, he noted that “AIPAC was in a hurry to accept the plan . ” (When the plan was announced, AIPAC said it “recognizes the efforts of President Trump and his government, in consultation with the leaders of the two major Israeli political parties, to develop ideas for resolving the conflict in ways that are critical Acknowledges security needs of our ally “and urged” Palestinians to rejoin the Israelis at the negotiating table. “)

O’Connor added, “We know they do what they do every year” at the AIPAC conference, “and this is the opportunity to secure support for unconditional military aid in the form of a blank check to fund the crew And they do that by forming alliances with Islamophobes, anti – Semites and white supremacists. “She said:” Do not represent my values ​​- I am not going to the conference. You made it very clear last year that they are not your values ​​and you didn’t go last year, so you don’t go this year, do you? ”

Sanders’ reaction was probably not what the activist expected. “If I go – I don’t think I’m going, it’s not on my schedule – but I have no objection.” The question is: what do I say when I get there? That is the point. And what I’m going to say is what I’ve been saying for years. And I speak as a Jew. And I say we need a foreign policy in this country, a Middle East policy that absolutely protects the integrity and independence of Israel, but also understands that the Palestinian people have needs and must be treated with respect and dignity. And that’s not the case at the moment. ”

skip

– Bernie town hall

Bernie town hall – דלד

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=njbe91z0N0s (/ embed)

It was a surprising move by Sanders as his team was named the most explicit among the candidates who decided not to leave last year. Its political director, Josh Orton, told an activist in March last year that Sanders was staying away because “he was concerned about the platform AIPAC provides for leaders who express bigotry and reject a two-state solution.”

skip

– Akbar Shahid Ahmed tweets

“@SenSanders has no plans to attend the AIPAC conference,” political director Josh Orton told me in an email. “He is concerned about the platform AIPAC provides for executives who have expressed bigotry and are against a two-state solution.” https://t.co/A2sxAVwo8E

– Akbar Shahid Ahmed (@AkbarSAhmed), March 21, 2019

Sanders’ response was no different from what the group had challenged former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday. O’Connor caught up with him in a crowd and when asked, he immediately told her that he wouldn’t boycott AIPAC. “No,” he said, “because I’m here to … convince them to change their position.”

Democratic 2020 U.S. Presidential Candidate and Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 8, 2020. CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS

While IfNotNow ignored Sanders’ refusal to rule out participation in AIPAC, Biden’s reaction was publicly despised. “Biden’s strategy to change AIPAC through a speech is as ridiculous and dangerous as his belief that he can work with McConnell on bipartisan legislation,” the group tweeted.

skip

– IfNotNow tweet

BREAKING: @JoeBiden refuses to #SkipAIPAC.

Instead, he will “persuade her to change position”.

Biden’s strategy to change AIPAC through a speech is as ridiculous and dangerous as his belief that he will be able to work with McConnell on bipartisan legislation. pic.twitter.com/VU4mgmKYAn

– IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) February 10, 2020

Unlike Sanders and Biden, Warren O’Connor and IfNotNow gave exactly the answer they were looking for.

O’Connor repeated the script of her request to Sanders and told Warren that she was “frightened by the unholy alliance that AIPAC is entering into with Islamophobia, anti-Semites and white nationalists. And no democrat should legitimize this kind of bigotry by attending their annual political conference. I am really grateful that you skipped the AIPAC conference last year. So my question is whether you agree with me to skip the AIPAC conference in March this year. ”

Warren replied directly: “Yes.” The Senator then advocated the two-state solution and direct negotiations between the parties, adding, “We are not a good friend of any party if we interrupt this process and keep it going If America continues to “stand with one party and say we are on your side, we will give you whatever you ask for,” she said.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren participated in a kick-off with supporters of Manchester Community College in New Hampshire on February 8, 2020. AFP

IfNotNow gave Warren’s reaction a massive boost – by putting it at the top of his Twitter feed and spreading the clip widely. Their approval to avoid AIPAC made headlines and delighted the left and right. Even some of Warren’s Jewish followers were unhappy that they had not suppressed the characterization of AIPAC as an ally of anti-Semites and white nationalists.

skip

– (((Dan Hoffman))) Tweet

AIPAC might have been better placed to sympathize with the victim of “anti-Semitism” pollution if news had not been spread immediately that it had bought Facebook ads that “radicals in the Democratic Party” for ” pushing their anti-aggression “were blamed. Semitic and anti-Israeli politics are on the neck of the American people. ”

First, an AIPAC spokesman defended the move and told Haaretz that the ad was “targeted at Israeli-friendly Democrats and they have responded very positively.” The group merely “called on the pro-Israeli democratic majority to continue to resist.” A minority of those in the party who are trying to weaken our relationship with Israel, “added the spokesman.

But a day later, that defense quickly turned into an apology for the “overwhelming majority of Congress Democrats who are rightly offended by the inaccurate claim that poorly worded, inflammatory advertising implies this.”

While the ad was “a small but growing group inside and outside of Congress” that is deliberately working to undermine the bipartisan consensus on the subject and undermine the US-Israel relationship, AIPAC regretted that the ad Containing inaccurate wording has distorted our message and offended many who are deeply committed to this. ”

The democratic majority for Israel, meanwhile, sent a direct email to supporters over the weekend celebrating the “effectiveness” of their own Iowa advertising campaign, questioning Sanders’ eligibility and controversially calling the senator’s heart attack last fall this was inappropriate to be President. As one of the first negative ads to hit the 2020 Democrats’ race, it caught a lot of attention when it debuted before the Caucus last Monday.

Without the ad, the group’s CEO, Mark Mellman, Sanders “would have come from Iowa with a significant lead in any metric and would likely have duplicated that result in New Hampshire and Nevada. At that point it would have been very difficult to stop him. Partly because of our advertising, he still has a real fight in hand. ”

Mellman cited data that Sanders ranked first among Iowa voters who chose which candidate to support before the DMFI PAC ad was broadcast in Iowa by 6 points. Among those who decided after our advertising started, Sanders finished fifth and was 10 points behind the leader. ”

This is “clear evidence” that the ad worked. Mellman noted that “indecisive voters interviewed by the New York Times found that many people have literally repeated our ad.”

The democratic majority for Israel has been associated with AIPAC since its inception in January 2019, and it has recently been reported that its donors “overlap” with key AIPAC donors and activists. Mellman denies any official connection.

IfNotNow founder Simone Zimmerman joked in a tweet that she interpreted the AIPAC apology as “whoops, we wanted to post this from the DMFI account” – which implies that the organization was specifically designed to help AIPAC members wage the war against Democrats to enable, while AIPAC continues to be bipartisan.

skip

– Simone Zimmerman tweets

This tug of war between the so-called “pro-Israel” democrats and the party’s left flank will inevitably worsen as the primary race warms up – even if only a few Democrats, even American Jews, are likely to make their primary choice based on Israeli – Palestinian question.

However, refusing major candidates to attend the AIPAC conference a litmus test is an extremely poor affair in a year that coincides with Super Tuesday on March 3 (when 14 states choose their presidential candidates). Spoiler alert: The probability that even one candidate will appear in person instead of just sending a video greeting is close to zero.

Even those who believe the AIPAC crowd is overwhelming know that shaking hands in California and Texas is far more important to candidates than cuddling with the group’s activists in Washington.